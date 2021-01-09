Digitalization project taken to strengthen judiciary

The government has undertaken a gigantic digitalization project across the country to strengthen the judicial procedure.

According to the project proposals, the authorities concerned will develop the system by using information technology.

In this regard, the Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Ministry sent a development project proposal (DPP) to the Planning Commission for its approval, a senior official of the Law Ministry confirmed the matter to the Daily Observer on Thursday.

The project's total cost is estimated at Tk 2878 crore, which is supposed to be funded by the government.

With the Bangladesh Computer Samity (BCS) technical support, the project will be implemented by June 2024.

The DPP is now on the table of the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC).

A working paper was prepared on December 22 in 2020 in this regard. The project was signed by Md Abdur Rouf, joint chief of the Pamstek Wing of Socio-Economic Infrastructure Division of the Planning Commission for the PEC meeting.

After getting clearance from the PEC, the project will be placed before the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for its final approval.

The projects aim is to focus on virtual connectivity between the Supreme Court and the subordinate courts, paperless proceedings and trials by video conferencing between judges and accused detained in jails.

It also aims to conduct judicial procedures through digitalization, launch an automatic judicial system and administration, establish an e-court room across the country, and create ICT-based knowledge among judges, concerned officials and lawyers.

Court officials said there was no infrastructure in the sub-ordinate courts except for the Supreme Court and nor any permanent IT experts.

The courts remained closed across the country for 46 days due to the ongoing coronavirus situation last year. After 46 days of the closure, trial proceedings began virtually on May 11 after enacting an ordinance allowing virtual court through video conference.

The HC division of the Supreme Court started regular proceedings on August 11 amid coronavirus pandemic.

On July 13, the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain started judicial functions applying digital technology.

It was the first function by full-bench of the Appellate Division in four months after the interregnum due to the pandemic.

On September 6 the second bench of the same division started its function led by a senior judge Justice Mohammed Imman Ali. Later, the lower courts began their regular activities from August 5 in 2020. As this correspondent tried to contact Law Minister Anisul Huq and Law Secretary Md Golam Sarwar over phone for their comment they couldn't be reached.

On June 12, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal told the parliament in his budget speech the e-judiciary project would be implemented to bring the lower courts under ICT network.

Under the project, each court would be transformed into an e-courtroom, he said.

It will reduce time and costs for the litigants, who will soon be benefited if the project is implemented, the Finance Minister said.











