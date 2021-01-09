Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 January, 2021, 5:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Trump says he was ‘outraged’ by Capitol siege

Published : Saturday, 9 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

NEW YORK, Jan 8: President Trump said Thursday that he was "outraged" his supporters stormed the US Capitol, calling the chaotic intrusion a "heinous" attack on the country.
"I would like to begin by addressing the heinous attack on the United States Capitol," the president said in a video posted on Twitter. "Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness, and mayhem."
"The demonstrators who infiltrated the Capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy," he said.
"To those who engaged in these acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country."
"And to those who broke the law, you will pay."
Trump said he "immediately" deployed the National Guard and federal law enforcement when the building was breached and said that "America is and must always be a nation of law and order."
The speech comes as Democrats are considering
a second impeachment of Trump, due to claims he riled up the protesters who breached the Capitol during a rally earlier in the day.
Trump also expressed the strongest acceptance yet of his election loss to president-elect Joe Biden.
"We have just been through an intense election and emotions are high, but now tempers must be cooled and calm restored," he said. "We must get on with the business of America."
"My campaign vigorously pursued every legal avenue to contest the election results. My only goal was to ensure the integrity of the vote. In so doing I was fighting to defend American democracy."
"I continue to strongly believe that we must reform our election laws to verify the identity and eligibility of all votes and to ensure faith and confidence in all future elections," he said.
 "Now Congress has certified the results," Trump continued. "A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly, and seamless transition of power."
"This moment calls for healing and reconciliation." He called 2020 "a challenging time for our people," and called for unity.
"A menacing pandemic has upended the lives of our citizens, isolated millions in their homes, damaged our economy, and claimed countless lives," Trump said. "Defeating this pandemic and rebuilding the greatest economy on earth will require all of us working together." "It will require a renewed emphasis on the civic values of patriotism, faith, charity, community, and family," he said.
"We must revitalize the sacred bonds of love and loyalty that bind us together as one national family." He said serving as president had been 'the honor of my lifetime" - but also vowed that he wasn't yet done with politics.
"And to all of my wonderful supporters, I know you are disappointed," he said.
"But I also want you to know that our incredible journey is only just beginning. Thank you, God bless you, and God bless America."
    -New York Post


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Recruiting agency ‘robs’ 6 offering jobs abroad, 2 conmen on the run
Trump prepares pardoning aides, family, himself
Persons involved in Anushka murder will be punished: IGP
Accused Fardin held, confesses
Poorest countries can expect vaccines within weeks: WHO
16  C-19 deaths, 785 infections in 24 hours
Digitalization project taken to strengthen judiciary
Trump says he was ‘outraged’ by Capitol siege


Latest News
CPB advisor Manzurul Ahsan Khan suspended for six months
Neymar will miss Pochettino's home PSG bow
Trump says he won't attend Biden's inauguration on Jan 20
Brazil to buy 100 million doses of Sinovac's Covid-19 vaccine
Bhutan reports first COVID-19 death
Saudi Arabia to lift travel ban on 31 March
House Democrats discussing swift action to impeach Trump
PM's address is objective record of 12 years’ achievements: Quader
Bangladesh will get COVID-19 vaccine from India in time: Hasan
Pakistan removes all visa restrictions for Bangladeshis
Most Read News
'Physical relation with Anushka on mutual consent,' says DC, quoting Dihan
Schoolgirl 'murder after rape': Dihan confesses involvement
'Aunt! Your daughter becomes unconscious'
COVID-19: 16 deaths, 785 cases in 24hrs
How MFIs are responding amid pandemic
Punishment for those who involved in Anushka murder: IGP
Rohingya crisis may threaten regional security
One killed, 15 injured in Sunamganj jalmahal clash
17% adults of Bangladesh are mental health case: FB Survey
5 arrested with snake venom worth Tk 85 cr in city
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft