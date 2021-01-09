Video
Saturday, 9 January, 2021, 5:52 AM
Home Front Page

CCC Polls

Mayor, councillor aspirants start electioneering

Published : Saturday, 9 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 8: Candidates in the upcoming Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) elections started electioneering on Friday.
Mayor and councillor candidates in 41 general wards and 14 reserved seat for women began their campaign after Juma prayers.
The election to the city corporation was scheduled for March 29 last year, but the Election Commission (EC) had to postpone the polls due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the port city.
According to the new schedule announced recently, the elections to CCC will be held on January 27.
Awami League mayoral candidate Rejaul Karim Chowdhury offered Juma prayers at a local mosque and offered special prayers at his family graveyard. Then, he along with his supporters     started poll campaign.
He visited Ward No 1- South Pahartali, Ward No 2-Jalalabad Muhammad and Ward No3-Panchlaish. He exchanged views with local people and sought their blessings. He made commitment to continue the development projects of the city corporation, if voted to power.
BNP mayoral candidate Dr Shahadat Hussain started his formal campaign after Juma prayers and offered special prayers at Shah Amanat Shah Mazar. On the first day, he conducted his campaign at Anderkillah, Patharghata and Boxirhat. He was accompanied by a large number of BNP activists. During the campaign, Shahadat told the voters that he had been contesting the polls to restore democracy in the country. He alleged that the present government had destroyed the democracy.
He also committed to remove water-logging from the city, if he is elected the mayor of Chattogram.
Meanwhile, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury is the chief coordinator and Abdullah Al Noman is the chief election agent of BNP in CCC polls.
Besides, other four mayoral candidates-- Wahed Murad of Islamic Front Bangladesh, M A Matin of Bangladesh Islami Front, Islami Andolan Bangladesh nominee Jannatul Islam, Abul Majur of People's Party-- also began their election campaign in their respective areas .after Juma prayers.
As many as 173 candidates for 41 wards and 56 candidates for 14 reserved Councillor posts have also began their campaign in their respective wards.
 The total number of polling stations in the Chattogram City Corporation are 735 and the total number of voters are 19,38,977.  Moreover, a total of 735 presiding officers, 4886 assistant presiding officers and 9,772 polling officers have already been appointed to conduct the elections.  The previous CCC elections were held in April 28 in 2015.


