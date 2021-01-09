Persecution of minorities in Pakistan protested

A big rally was organised in Dhaka on Friday to protest the persecution of Hindus and others minority groups in Pakistan. The rally urged all donor agencies and European Union to suspend all financial assistance to Pakistan if the human rights violations against the minority communities are not stopped there. The rally also demanded enactment of Minority Protection Act in Pakistan.

The rally was presided over by Adv Sumon Kumar Roy, President of Bangladesh Hindu Bar Association. Shri Kapil Krishna Mandal, General Secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) of Bangladesh Branch, Subir Kanti Saha, Convener of Hindu Parishad and Dipankar Sikder Dipu, one of the members of Hindu Parishad were present. Utpal Das, Preeti Bhushan Bhattacharya, Biplob Mistry, Mala Biswas, Adv: Rabindra Nath, Adv: Basudev Guha, Amit Bhowmik, Shyamal Das, Sadhan Kumar Das of Bishwa Hindu Parishad, Shyamal Ghosh of Hindu Swechchhasebak Jote and other activists also attended, according to a press release.

VHP general secretary Kapil Krishna Mandal said that a temple had been set on fire and was vandalized in the Karak district of Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Pakistan is now slowly becoming a hell for the people of the Hindu community, he observed.