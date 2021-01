Dhaka University Friends Society (DUFS), a former student's body under the 1994-95 academic year, formed its new committee on Friday. Shahidul Islam and Mokhlesur Rahman made president and general secretary respectively.

Vice-presidents-Nuruzzaman Sikdar, Javed Hasan Shwadhin, Md Amir Hossain, AZM Mohiuddin, Md Mujibur Rahman, Mainul Hossain Mamun, Halima Khan Luchi and Rafiqul Islam. Joint secretaries-Md Shafiulla, Md Jahangir Alam, Alif Rifat Shayla, and Rokon Khan.