Saturday, 9 January, 2021, 5:52 AM
Independence achieved after Bangabandhu’s return: Minister

Published : Saturday, 9 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Staff Correspondent

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque speaking at a discussion and view-exchange meeting at National Press Club in the capital on Homecoming Day of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman jointly organised by Armed Resistance Day Celebration Council and the Bangladesh Journalists' Rights Forum on Friday. Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Editor of the Daily Observer and former Media Adviser to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was keynote speaker at the programme. photo: observer

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque on Friday said Independence was achieved on January 8, 1972 with the release of Bangabandhu from prison in Pakistan.
He was speaking as the Chief Guest at a discussion on the occasion of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Homecoming Day at the Tofazzal Hossain Manik Miah Hall of Jatiya Press Club in the capital.
The discussion was jointly organized by the 'First Armed Resistance Day Celebration Council on March 19' and the 'Bangladesh Journalists' Rights Forum (BJRF)'.
AKM Mozammel Haque said, "During the 23 years of Pakistani rule, various movements were organized. Bangabandhu led every movement of human rights. We got victory in 1971 by fighting against Pakistani occupation forces. But independence did not come to fruition until the release of Bangabandhu."
In the keynote address, Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, former Media Adviser to the Prime Minister and Editor of the Daily Observer, said, "We respectfully remember India's contribution to Bangladesh's freedom struggle. The role played by Mrs. Indira Gandhi is never forgotten. Bangabandhu came out of the prison of Pakistan and returned to Bangladesh and committed himself to the formation of a newly independent country."
"At that time there was no administrative structure in the country. Bangabandhu started the work of nation building by adopting all the policies including diplomacy and defense policy. But in 1975, the defeated forces of independence brutally killed Bangabandhu," he added.
The convener of the First Armed Resistance Day Celebration Council on March 19 and Chairman of the Department of Geography and Environment of Dhaka University Professor Dr Hafiza Khatun presided over the discussion.
State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell and Gazipur city Awami League President Azmat Ullah Khan were special guests at the function.
BJRF President Azizul Islam Bhuiyan moderated the discussion.


