Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 January, 2021, 5:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

118 more test positive for C-19 in Ctg

Published : Saturday, 9 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 8: A total of 118 people were tested positive for coronavirus in 24 hours till Friday noon after testing 1,858 samples at eight Covid-19 laboratories in the district.
Among the newly detected patients, 103 are from Chattogram city and 15 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.
The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases reached at 31,212 amid the frequent rising trend of daily infection rate in recent days here, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said yesterday.
The death toll from the virus rose to 361 while a single fatality reported afresh in the last 24 hours, he said.
Among the total infected patients, 24,339 are the residents of the port city and the rest 7,005 are the inhabitants of different upazilas of the district.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Persecution of minorities in Pakistan protested
DUFS gets new body
Independence achieved after Bangabandhu’s return: Minister
118 more test positive for C-19 in Ctg
Commemorative stamp released on Bangabandhu’s release form jail
Leftist students demand reopening Dhaka University halls
DITF 2021 to be held in March at Purbachal
Schoolgirl ‘gang raped’ in Bhola, suspect detained


Latest News
CPB advisor Manzurul Ahsan Khan suspended for six months
Neymar will miss Pochettino's home PSG bow
Trump says he won't attend Biden's inauguration on Jan 20
Brazil to buy 100 million doses of Sinovac's Covid-19 vaccine
Bhutan reports first COVID-19 death
Saudi Arabia to lift travel ban on 31 March
House Democrats discussing swift action to impeach Trump
PM's address is objective record of 12 years’ achievements: Quader
Bangladesh will get COVID-19 vaccine from India in time: Hasan
Pakistan removes all visa restrictions for Bangladeshis
Most Read News
'Physical relation with Anushka on mutual consent,' says DC, quoting Dihan
Schoolgirl 'murder after rape': Dihan confesses involvement
'Aunt! Your daughter becomes unconscious'
COVID-19: 16 deaths, 785 cases in 24hrs
How MFIs are responding amid pandemic
Punishment for those who involved in Anushka murder: IGP
Rohingya crisis may threaten regional security
One killed, 15 injured in Sunamganj jalmahal clash
17% adults of Bangladesh are mental health case: FB Survey
5 arrested with snake venom worth Tk 85 cr in city
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft