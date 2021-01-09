118 more test positive for C-19 in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 8: A total of 118 people were tested positive for coronavirus in 24 hours till Friday noon after testing 1,858 samples at eight Covid-19 laboratories in the district.

Among the newly detected patients, 103 are from Chattogram city and 15 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.

The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases reached at 31,212 amid the frequent rising trend of daily infection rate in recent days here, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said yesterday.

The death toll from the virus rose to 361 while a single fatality reported afresh in the last 24 hours, he said.

Among the total infected patients, 24,339 are the residents of the port city and the rest 7,005 are the inhabitants of different upazilas of the district. -BSS

















