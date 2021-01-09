Video
Commemorative stamp released on Bangabandhuâ€™s release form jail

Published : Saturday, 9 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

The postal department has issued a commemorative stamp marking Bangabandhu's release from Pakistani prison on January 8 in 1972 as Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was released from Mianwali Jail in Pakistan after long nine months of imprisonment.
Post and Telecommunication Minister Mostafa Jabbar issued a postage stamp of Taka 10 denomination, an opening envelop of Taka 10 and a data card worth Taka 5 from his official residence on Friday.
"The minister inaugurated the data card and used a seal …also gave statement about historical significance of the day," according to an official release. The minister in his statement mentioned different historical perspectives on Bangabandhu's jail free day and said, "Father of the Nation was released from Pakistani prison camp on this day in 1972 after suffering long nine months imprisonment."
On March 25 in 1971, the Pakistani occupation forces arrested Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from his Dhanmondi road no-32 residence at midnight when mass killing was carried out by the Pakistani forces.    -BSS


