Saturday, 9 January, 2021, 5:52 AM
Leftist students demand reopening Dhaka University halls

Published : Saturday, 9 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
DU Correspondent

The Progressive Students' Alliance, an alliance of leftist student oraganisations of Dhaka University (DU), on Thursday staged a sit-in protest in front of the vice-chancellor's residents demanding reopening of residential halls before holding examinations.
They staged the protest from noon to 1:30pm.
They threatened to intensify their protest if their demands are not met.
Demands put forth by them include reopening of dormitories before honours final year and MA examinations; taking exams in compliance with hygiene rules; waiving exam fees considering covid-19 situation; and cancellation of TSC reconstruction project.
Students have protested against DU authorities' decision to hold final-year and MA exams from last year December 26 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile,different departments of DU have already taken exams.
"The DU administration's decision to hold exams in this situation is undemocratic and they are pushing the lives of the students towards uncertainty," said Rageeb Naeem, General secretary of Bangladesh Students' Union's DU chapter.
Sohail Ahmed Shuvo, DU unit coordinator of the Progressive Students Alliance, said they would collect signs for their demands from January 8.


