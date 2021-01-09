Video
Air pollution causes significant pregnancy losses in BD: Study

Published : Saturday, 9 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Staff Correspondent

Air pollution has been associated with a significant proportion of pregnancy losses in Bangladesh, India and Pakistan from 2000-2016, said a study published in the Lancet.
The study said that in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, air pollution might have contributed to 29 per cent of pregnancy losses.
Bangladesh was named the world's most polluted country for PM2.5 exposure in 2019 World Air Quality Report.
Fine particulate matter or PM2.5 of less than 12 microgrammes per cubic metre is considered good. The World Health Organisation targets keeping PM2.5 less than10 µg/m³ in a country.
The average PM2.5  in Bangladesh was 83.30 µg/m³ in 2019, according to the 2019 World Air Quality Report published in 2020.
The Lancet study, published in January, included 34,197 women in the region, who had lost a pregnancy, which included 27,480 miscarriage and 6,717 stillbirths. Out of these, 77 per cent of the pregnancy losses were from India, 12 per cent from Pakistan and 11 per cent from Bangladesh.
The study also said that during 2010-15, about 178 million, 25.5 per cent, of 698 million babies born globally were born in India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh combined, but 9,17,800, 35.0 per cent, of 26,20,000 stillbirths occurred in these countries.
The epidemiological case-control study, the first to quantify the impact of air pollution on pregnancy loss in South Asia, said that exposure among mothers to fine particulate matter or PM 2.5 was associated with pregnancy loss which included stillbirths and miscarriages.
The study stated that South Asia was one of the polluted regions in the world and had the highest burden of pregnancy loss globally.
Lead author of the study, Tao Xue of Peking University in China, said that South Asia has the highest burden of pregnancy loss globally and is one of the most PM 2.5 polluted regions in the world.
'Our findings suggest that poor air quality could be responsible for a considerable burden of pregnancy loss in the region, providing further justification for urgent action to tackle dangerous levels of pollution,' he said.


