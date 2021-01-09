ACC summons 15 Thakurgaon teachers

THAKURGAON, Jan 8: The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has summoned 15 Thakurgaon teachers to interrogate them about irregularities in teachers'transferandrecruitment, Primary School Certificate (PSC) exam and scholarship results.

Also, there are accusations that they had harassed their colleagues.

The 15 teachers were asked to appear at the ACC office, on different days, within the second and third week of this month.

Md Jinnatul Islam, deputy assistant director of ACC's Dinajpur office, asked for Thakurgaon Primary Education Officer Harunur Rashid's assistance in this connection in a letter signed on January 5.

When asked, Harunur Rashid said on Thursday, "I am aware of the allegations but yet to receive any letter." -UNB


















