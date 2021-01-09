Video
Saturday, 9 January, 2021
PM’s speech a black document: Rizvi

Published : Saturday, 9 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Friday alleged that Prime Minister (PM) Sheikh Hasina's address to the nation was a black document of lies.
He claimed that the PM in her speech had falsified on corona vaccine and development of the country.
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said this while speaking at a press conference at party's central office of Naya Paltan in the capital.
He said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday evening, in her address to the nation marking the second anniversary of her government, made a blatant lie. Her misleading and mischievous speech is nothing more than a spark of costive words."
"People have rejected the PM's speech with hatred. In fact, Bangladesh has gone through a decade of democracy killing, vote rigging, murder, disappearance, rape, money laundering, corruption, looting and mischief and misrule," added Rizvi.
The BNP leader also said, "I would like to remind those who want to celebrate an era of so-called development by depriving people of democracy, freedom of speech and voting rights, that day is not far away, they too will fall like the Pakistani dictator Ayub Khan."


