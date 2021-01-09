PM’s speech a sturdy document of dev: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday termed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's address to the nation a sturdy document of enviable development and achievements of the last 12 years.

He said, "This speech is a reflection of the real picture that has emerged from the daily lives of the people."

Obaidul Quader said this at a regular briefing from his official residence of Jatiya Sangsad in response to the remarks of BNP leaders on the speech of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Commenting on the Prime Minister's speech as timely and directional, Quader said, "The country's unimaginable development, progress and visible progress in the last one era in socio-economic and other sectors were reflected in the speech of the Prime Minister."

He said, "The outline of building a prosperous Bangladesh in the continuity of development has also blossomed."

The Road Transport and Bridges Minister also said, "The power generation during the BNP regime was only 3,300 Mega Watt (MW). At present, the daily power generation capacity is 24,421 MW."

Quader claimed that BNP was involved in a conspiracy to mislead the people through lies and deprived them of the benefits of development of the government.













