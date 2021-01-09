Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 January, 2021, 5:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

PM’s speech a sturdy document of dev: Quader

Published : Saturday, 9 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday termed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's address to the nation a sturdy document of enviable development and achievements of the last 12 years.
He said, "This speech is a reflection of the real picture that has emerged from the daily lives of the people."
Obaidul Quader said this at a regular briefing from his official residence of Jatiya Sangsad in response to the remarks of BNP leaders on the speech of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Commenting on the Prime Minister's speech as timely and directional, Quader said, "The country's unimaginable development, progress and visible progress in the last one era in socio-economic and other sectors were reflected in the speech of the Prime Minister."
He said, "The outline of building a prosperous Bangladesh in the continuity of development has also blossomed."
The Road Transport and Bridges Minister also said, "The power generation during the BNP regime was only 3,300 Mega Watt (MW). At present, the daily power generation capacity is 24,421 MW."
Quader claimed that BNP was involved in a conspiracy to mislead the people through lies and deprived them of the benefits of development of the government.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Identical twins not so identical after all: Study
Air pollution causes significant pregnancy losses in BD: Study
CO2 levels this year ‘50pc higher than 18th century’
ACC summons 15 Thakurgaon teachers
Facebook bans Trump ‘indefinitely’, Twitter unlocks account
Illegal mobile phones to be blocked from July 1: BTRC
PM’s speech a black document: Rizvi
PM’s speech a sturdy document of dev: Quader


Latest News
CPB advisor Manzurul Ahsan Khan suspended for six months
Neymar will miss Pochettino's home PSG bow
Trump says he won't attend Biden's inauguration on Jan 20
Brazil to buy 100 million doses of Sinovac's Covid-19 vaccine
Bhutan reports first COVID-19 death
Saudi Arabia to lift travel ban on 31 March
House Democrats discussing swift action to impeach Trump
PM's address is objective record of 12 years’ achievements: Quader
Bangladesh will get COVID-19 vaccine from India in time: Hasan
Pakistan removes all visa restrictions for Bangladeshis
Most Read News
'Physical relation with Anushka on mutual consent,' says DC, quoting Dihan
Schoolgirl 'murder after rape': Dihan confesses involvement
'Aunt! Your daughter becomes unconscious'
COVID-19: 16 deaths, 785 cases in 24hrs
How MFIs are responding amid pandemic
Punishment for those who involved in Anushka murder: IGP
Rohingya crisis may threaten regional security
One killed, 15 injured in Sunamganj jalmahal clash
17% adults of Bangladesh are mental health case: FB Survey
5 arrested with snake venom worth Tk 85 cr in city
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft