Saturday, 9 January, 2021, 5:51 AM
Indian govt sticks to farm laws

Published : Saturday, 9 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

NEW DELHI, Jan 8: The Union government has told protesting farm unions it "cannot and will not repeal" three contentious agricultural laws during the eighth round of talks which took place on Friday at the national capital's Vigyan Bhavan, a farm leader told HT, deepening a stalemate between the two sides. The next round of talks is now slated to take place on January 15.
Tens of thousands of farmers are on protest for over a month, demanding the government scraps its pro-reform farm laws approved by Parliament in September.
"The government has said it cannot and will not repeal the laws," said Kavitha Kuruganti, a farm leader who was present at the talks.
The first session of the talks, which ended a short while ago, saw the farmers hardening their stand, who said they were interested only in a repeal of the laws.
According to Kuruganti, farm leaders raised slogans inside the meet to make their stand clear, "We will either die or win."
Three Union ministers - Narendra Tomar, Piyush Goyal and Som Parkash - who are representing the Centre had met Union home minister Amit Shah before heading into the talks.
Farm minister Narendra Tomar, opening the negotiations, said that the three federal laws to open up agricultural markets apply to the whole of the country and many farmer organisations support the laws.
"The government said it couldn't repeal the laws and is ready to discuss anything farmers find objectionable," Balbir Singh Rajewal, a farm leader, told HT from inside the venue.
Rajewal, who opened the negotiations from the farmers' side, said the farmers won't give up their agitation unless the laws are repealed.
The farmers raised the issue of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from Punjab calling protesting farm leaders names and branding them Khalistanis, a reference to the Sikh separatist movement.    -HT


