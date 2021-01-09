Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 January, 2021, 5:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Dortmund hunt win at high-fliers Leipzig to rejoin title race

Published : Saturday, 9 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

Dortmund's English midfielder Jadon Sancho scores the 2-0 during the German first division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund v VfL Wolfsburg on January 3, 2021 in Dortmund, western Germany. photo: AFP

Dortmund's English midfielder Jadon Sancho scores the 2-0 during the German first division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund v VfL Wolfsburg on January 3, 2021 in Dortmund, western Germany. photo: AFP

BERLIN, JAN 8: Borussia Dortmund are hunting a win at second-placed RB Leipzig on Saturday to get back in the Bundesliga title race while elsewhere two German league records could be equalled this weekend.
At the top of the table, Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick can claim 100 league points in his first 39 games if the league leaders win at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Friday.
Pep Guardiola is the only other Bundesliga coach to have reached the milestone in the same number of games after taking charge of Bayern in 2013.
At the other end of the table, bottom side Schalke could equal the league record of 31 games without victory if they lose or draw at home to Hoffenheim.
In Saturday night's top match, Dortmund head to Leipzig in the "role of the hunter", according to sports director Michael Zorc, chasing an away win to trim the eight-point gap behind leaders Bayern.
A late Jadon Sancho goal sealed their 2-0 win at home to Wolfsburg last Sunday, but Dortmund are fourth after defeats to Stuttgart and Union Berlin in December dented their title hopes.
Dortmund must break their habit of conceding goals at set pieces which has drawn fierce internal criticism.
"Too often we haven't played grown-up football and our style was bound to see us drop points," Dortmund defender Mats Hummels fumed in Sport Bild, harsh criticism caretaker coach Edin Terzic regards as "legitimate and productive".
Up front, Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland needs to finish his chances after the 20-year-old fired a blank last Sunday on his return after a hip injury.
Haaland's 16-year-old understudy Youssoufa Moukoko is struggling with a knee injury.
Dortmund have lost five of their 14 games this season and Terzic can ill-afford to lose at Leipzig, 10 days before facing third-placed Bayer Leverkusen.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man City owner buys historic FA Cup trophy
Dortmund hunt win at high-fliers Leipzig to rejoin title race
Former FIFA president Blatter in hospital, ‘getting better every day’
Tokyo Olympics 'safe and secure' despite virus emergency: organisers
No room for complacency as Atletico's rivals find their rhythm
Milan teams regroup as Roma, Juventus close gap in Serie A
New players in South Africa Cricket squad
Concussion tests are not precise, says neuroscientist


Latest News
CPB advisor Manzurul Ahsan Khan suspended for six months
Neymar will miss Pochettino's home PSG bow
Trump says he won't attend Biden's inauguration on Jan 20
Brazil to buy 100 million doses of Sinovac's Covid-19 vaccine
Bhutan reports first COVID-19 death
Saudi Arabia to lift travel ban on 31 March
House Democrats discussing swift action to impeach Trump
PM's address is objective record of 12 years’ achievements: Quader
Bangladesh will get COVID-19 vaccine from India in time: Hasan
Pakistan removes all visa restrictions for Bangladeshis
Most Read News
'Physical relation with Anushka on mutual consent,' says DC, quoting Dihan
Schoolgirl 'murder after rape': Dihan confesses involvement
'Aunt! Your daughter becomes unconscious'
COVID-19: 16 deaths, 785 cases in 24hrs
How MFIs are responding amid pandemic
Punishment for those who involved in Anushka murder: IGP
Rohingya crisis may threaten regional security
One killed, 15 injured in Sunamganj jalmahal clash
17% adults of Bangladesh are mental health case: FB Survey
5 arrested with snake venom worth Tk 85 cr in city
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft