Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 January, 2021, 5:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Former FIFA president Blatter in hospital, ‘getting better every day’

Published : Saturday, 9 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

GENEVAJAN 8: Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has been taken to hospital, a Swiss newspaper said Thursday, but media insisted the disgraced official's life was not in danger.
"My father is in hospital. He's getting better every day. But he needs time and rest," his daughter Corinne Blatter Andenmatten was quoted as saying by Blick, which said the 84-year-old was in a serious but non-life-threatening condition.
"On behalf of my family, I ask for privacy," his daughter said.
Blatter was removed from office in 2015 after 17 years at the head of world football's governing body.
He was suspended from football for six years over a two million Swiss franc payment to then UEFA boss Michel Platini in 2011.
Blatter and Platini are now being investigated for alleged "fraud" and "breach of trust" in Switzerland, a source with access to the probe said in November.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man City owner buys historic FA Cup trophy
Dortmund hunt win at high-fliers Leipzig to rejoin title race
Former FIFA president Blatter in hospital, ‘getting better every day’
Tokyo Olympics 'safe and secure' despite virus emergency: organisers
No room for complacency as Atletico's rivals find their rhythm
Milan teams regroup as Roma, Juventus close gap in Serie A
New players in South Africa Cricket squad
Concussion tests are not precise, says neuroscientist


Latest News
CPB advisor Manzurul Ahsan Khan suspended for six months
Neymar will miss Pochettino's home PSG bow
Trump says he won't attend Biden's inauguration on Jan 20
Brazil to buy 100 million doses of Sinovac's Covid-19 vaccine
Bhutan reports first COVID-19 death
Saudi Arabia to lift travel ban on 31 March
House Democrats discussing swift action to impeach Trump
PM's address is objective record of 12 years’ achievements: Quader
Bangladesh will get COVID-19 vaccine from India in time: Hasan
Pakistan removes all visa restrictions for Bangladeshis
Most Read News
'Physical relation with Anushka on mutual consent,' says DC, quoting Dihan
Schoolgirl 'murder after rape': Dihan confesses involvement
'Aunt! Your daughter becomes unconscious'
COVID-19: 16 deaths, 785 cases in 24hrs
How MFIs are responding amid pandemic
Punishment for those who involved in Anushka murder: IGP
Rohingya crisis may threaten regional security
One killed, 15 injured in Sunamganj jalmahal clash
17% adults of Bangladesh are mental health case: FB Survey
5 arrested with snake venom worth Tk 85 cr in city
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft