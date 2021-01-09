Invitational FIDE Rating Chess begins today

Mujib Birth Centenary Invitational FIDE Rating Chess tournament begins from today (Saturday) at the chess hall room of Bangladesh Chess Federation(BCF).

Mohammad Shafiqul Islam, commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, is expected to inaugurate the seven-day meet as the chief guest, a BCF official said On Friday. Abul Khair Group is the main sponsor of the meet organised by BCF.

A total of 40 chess players, including five Grand Masters, three International Masters from Saif Powertech 45th National 'A' Chess, five players from the 39th National Women's Chess Championship and five players nominated by the Chess Federation are going to take part in the event. -BSS

