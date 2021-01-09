Hockey players report Sunday

The hockey players will report to head coach Mahbub Harun and manager Bodurul Islam Dipu on Sunday (January 10) for the camp ahead of the Asian Champions Trophy to be held in March, Dhaka.

The players will also go through a test for Covid-19 on the following day (Monday) before start of the camp.

After completing the formalities of COVID-19 testing, the players will start the practice through the camp which officially kicks off from Sunday (Jan 10), acting general secretary of Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) Mohammad Yousuf informed BSS on Friday.

Earlier, the BHF picked up a 32-man preliminary squad for the Asian Champions Trophy, which will be held from March 11-19 at the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium in the city.

Bangladesh will host the sixth edition of Asian Champions Trophy, the elite hockey competition of the continent featuring India, Pakistan, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia and hosts Bangladesh.

Squad: Ashim, Nippon, Noyon, Biplob, Khorshed, Shitul, Ashraful, Shobuj, Mehedi, Rezaul, Monoz, Shishir, Shaon, Rakin, Sarowar, Roman, Nayeemuddin, Rabbi, Niloy, Topu, Abed, Jimmy, Milon, Koushik, Arshad, Mahbub, Emon, Rokibul, Mimo, Rajib, Mohsin and Debashish. -BSS





