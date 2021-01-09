Premier Hockey league to be held likely in March

The Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) is planning to roll the Premier Hockey League in the field in March, after the Men's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey.

"We've been working to organise the Premier Hockey League in March after the Asian Champions Trophy … We've a meeting on January 15 in this regard and after the meeting we'll probably announce the date of players transfer but all will depend on the January 15 meeting," said the BHF Acting General Secretary Mohammad Yousuf to BSS.

He said the BHF already discussed the league issue with the clubs and all the clubs are very much positive to participate in it.

The BHF could not arrange any international events last year due to Covid-19 pandemic. However, if the situation becomes favorable this season, the BHF is determined to keep the game on the field throughout the year according to the calendar.

Despite having a negative impact on the Premier League, which rolled six times in the last 12 years, Jimmy, Ashraful, Mahbub and co. demanded to start the league as soon as possible in the new season.

So, Mohammad Yousuf said the Premier League will start soon, emphasizing on the financial issues of the players.

The black cloud descended on the world last year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. The difficult situation also had a negative impact on the country's sports arena as well. The hockey's events had not been in the field for a long time. The Junior Asia Cup and the Champions Trophy were scheduled to be held in Dhaka at the beginning of last year. However, the two international meets were finally postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Even then the BHF deserves a thank because the federation arranged a camp with the under-21 and national team players in October last year. Then at the end of the year the BHF organised a local tournament with the services teams in compliance with the health rules where the players breathed a sigh of relief to be able to take part.

The BHF is determined to keep the game on the field according to the calendar this year. But the question has aroused in the midst of so many plans of BHF because the federation could not take any decision about the league, the main source of income of the players.

The BHF hosted the Premier Hockey League back in 2018 and that's why Jimmy-Ashraful, Mahbub and co. demanded to start the league as soon as possible in the New Year.

The BHF acting general secretary said keeping in mind of the players, the federation has been working seriously to roll the Premier League as soon as possible. The BHF is also expecting that the hockey's familiar form will return soon.








