Compensation for ex-sex slaves

SEOUL, Jan 8: A South Korean court for the first time on Friday ordered Japan to compensate 12 women who were forced to work in its wartime brothels, a ruling that drew a rebuke from Tokyo and threatened to rekindle a diplomatic feud between the two countries.

Reminders of Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean peninsula are contentious for both sides, with many surviving "comfort women" - a Japanese euphemism for the sex abuse victims - demanding Tokyo's formal apology and compensation.

Japan says the issue was settled under a 1965 treaty that normalised diplomatic ties, and the two countries agreed to "irreversibly" end the dispute in a 2015 deal. But the Seoul Central District Court, a lower tier court, ordered Japan pay each of the women 100 million won ($91,000), saying neither of the pacts can cover their right to seek compensation. -REUTERS









