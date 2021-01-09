Video
Michael Jackson concert in India now tax-free, 25 years after the act

Published : Saturday, 9 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

NEW DELHI, Jan 8: In 1996, Michael Jackson played to a packed audience in Mumbai in what was to be his only performance in India. Some 35,000 fans attended the show in a sports arena on the first day of November. Jackson's 17-song concert in Mumbai (then called Bombay) was part of his 83-show History World Tour from September 1996 to October 1997.
At the time, Maharashtra, the state where Mumbai is located, was governed by the right wing Shiv Sena party. It had waived entertainment tax on the show on the grounds that it was meant for a "philanthropic and charitable" purpose.
But the show soon became embroiled in a prolonged legal battle involving the government, the concert organiser and a feisty consumer protection group. At stake were issues like whether the show was eligible for a tax waiver and even how Jackson's music could be defined.
Twenty-four years after the concert and many court hearings later, the current government in Maharashtra, now run by Shiv Sena in coalition with the Congress party, has reinstated the waiver. For Indian music fans, the Jackson show was a rare concert by a pop star.
Jackson died in Los Angeles, aged 50, in June 2009, his legacy clouded by allegations of child sexual abuse.
Jackson had "for reasons known to only a few, waived his performance fee", India Today magazine reported in November 1996. The pop superstar had promised to donate profits from the concert - which eventually ran to more than $1m - to a Shiv Sena-run youth employment project, wrote author Suketu Mehta in his award-winning book, Maximum City. But a consumer protection group called Mumbai Grahak Panchayat promptly challenged the waiver in the Bombay High Court.
A Mumbai-based tycoon lent his convertible to Jackson, and at a city luxury hotel Jackson "asked for a free-standing, full-length mirror in the room and he signed it at the time of his departure".
Jackson also visited the house of Bal Thackeray, the controversial founder of Shiv Sena. Thackeray - his father anglicised his surname after William Makepeace Thackeray, English author of Vanity Fair - ran the nativist party for more than four decades before his death in 2012, aged 86.    -BBC


