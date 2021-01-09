Video
China seals off two cities, fights new virus clusters as US death toll soars

Published : Saturday, 9 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

BEIJING, Jan 8: China sealed off two cities and imposed travel restrictions on 18 million people Friday in an effort to eliminate fresh coronavirus clusters, as the United States reported a record number of deaths from the disease.
Authorities in the two cities south of Beijing cut transport links and instituted mass testing after 127 infections were recorded in the region over the past week.
They joined Australia's third-largest city in taking an ultra-cautious approach to the pandemic, with Brisbane announcing a lockdown over a single infection.
The responses to the relatively small outbreaks contrasted sharply with the chaos surrounding runaway infection figures in many other parts of the world. The United States reported a daily record on Thursday with nearly 4,000 deaths, while the toll in Brazil hit 200,000.
Many countries in east Asia however have managed to deal with outbreaks more effectively, and China on Friday moved to contain its largest cluster in six months with its usual tight restrictions.
The northern cities of Shijiazhuang and Xingtai, home to more than five million people, were effectively sealed off. Long-distance passenger vehicle transport in both cities was suspended as of Friday, and highways were closed. Flights to and from Shijiazhuang were cancelled, and trains suspended.
Orders to remain in their local areas were placed on everyone in Shijiazhuang and Xingtai, as well as surrounding regions.
The number of people in the areas facing some form of restrictions totalled roughly 18 million people.
So far around 6.7 million residents of the area have been tested, officials said Friday.
"I am more worried than before," said Wu Xi, a medical worker at a maternal health centre in Shijiazhuang. "But I still believe the outbreak will be contained very soon. Stay strong."
In Brisbane a cleaner at a quarantine hotel was reported to have contracted a strain of the virus imported from Britain that is thought to be more infectious.
It prompted the local government to order more than two million residents in the Greater Brisbane area stay home for at least three days from Friday evening.
Large queues formed at shops around the city, prompting officials to urge people to stop panic-buying, despite the incoming restrictions still allowing residents to leave home to buy essentials.    -AFP


