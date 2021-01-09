Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 January, 2021, 5:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Two cabinet members quit over Trump mob attack

Published : Saturday, 9 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

WASHINGTON, Jan 8: Two members of Donald Trump's cabinet resigned Thursday with days left in the administration in protest over the storming of the Capitol by a mob of the president's supporters.
The education secretary and transportation secretary -- the only two women in Trump's inner cabinet -- both said they could no longer remain in office after the violent rampage on a ceremonial session of Congress that certified President-elect Joe Biden's victory.
"That behavior was unconscionable for our country. There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me," said Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, a conservative stalwart who had served throughout the administration.
"Impressionable children are watching all this, and they are learning from us," she said in a letter to Trump.
"They must know from us that America is greater than what transpired yesterday."
Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, who is married to Republican Senate majority Leader Mitch McConnell, earlier said it was "a traumatic and entirely avoidable event as supporters of the president stormed the Capitol building following a rally he addressed."
"It has deeply troubled me in a way I simply cannot set aside," she added.
Several Democratic lawmakers dismissed her resignation as posturing. "Rats leaving a sinking ship," as Jackie Speier, a California congresswoman, said on Twitter.
Democrats said that the secretaries should have instead worked to remove Trump from power under the Constitution's 25th Amendment, which allows a majority of the cabinet to vote to remove the chief executive if he is deemed unfit to serve.
Former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney -- who had predicted Trump would give up power graciously -- said he was quitting his diplomatic position as US envoy for Northern Ireland.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lakhvi jailed for five years
2020 warmest year on record
Compensation for ex-sex slaves
Michael Jackson concert in India now tax-free, 25 years after the act
China seals off two cities, fights new virus clusters as US death toll soars
Two cabinet members quit over Trump mob attack
Biden accuses authorities of US Capitol security failure
Trump still has two weeks left -- but how much of a future?


Latest News
CPB advisor Manzurul Ahsan Khan suspended for six months
Neymar will miss Pochettino's home PSG bow
Trump says he won't attend Biden's inauguration on Jan 20
Brazil to buy 100 million doses of Sinovac's Covid-19 vaccine
Bhutan reports first COVID-19 death
Saudi Arabia to lift travel ban on 31 March
House Democrats discussing swift action to impeach Trump
PM's address is objective record of 12 years’ achievements: Quader
Bangladesh will get COVID-19 vaccine from India in time: Hasan
Pakistan removes all visa restrictions for Bangladeshis
Most Read News
'Physical relation with Anushka on mutual consent,' says DC, quoting Dihan
Schoolgirl 'murder after rape': Dihan confesses involvement
'Aunt! Your daughter becomes unconscious'
COVID-19: 16 deaths, 785 cases in 24hrs
How MFIs are responding amid pandemic
Punishment for those who involved in Anushka murder: IGP
Rohingya crisis may threaten regional security
One killed, 15 injured in Sunamganj jalmahal clash
17% adults of Bangladesh are mental health case: FB Survey
5 arrested with snake venom worth Tk 85 cr in city
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft