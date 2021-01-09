Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 January, 2021, 5:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Biden accuses authorities of US Capitol security failure

Published : Saturday, 9 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

LOS ANGELES, Jan 8: Like many Americans, President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday accused US authorities of treating a pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol more leniently than last year's anti-racism demonstrators.
"No one can tell me that if it had been a group of Black Lives Matter protesting yesterday... they wouldn't have been treated very, very differently than the mob of thugs that stormed the Capitol," Biden said in an address from his hometown  in Delaware.
"We all know that's true, and it is unacceptable," said Biden, who will take over the White House on January 20, after winning November's election in part due to strong support from Black voters.
On Wednesday thousands of protesters -- spurred on by a speech given by President Donald Trump -- marched to the seat of the US legislature, where some broke down barriers and doors to invade the building in an unprecedented act that played out on live television.
But police officers in charge of security held off using tear gas until intruders had reached the heart of the building, where they roamed freely, ransacking offices.
US media reported that some law enforcement officials even opened doors for them.
The scene stood in stark contrast to last year's anti-racism protests in the nation's capital and beyond, which saw demonstrators forcibly dispersed by police, and the National Guard regularly deployed as an early preventive measure.
National Guard reinforcements did not arrive Wednesday until several hours into the chaos, despite participants publicizing their plans to gather days in advance.
Many Americans, led by anti-racism activists, have accused authorities overseeing Wednesday's underwhelming response of "double standards."
"We spent an entire summer last summer fighting for people like George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, and we are met with rubber bullets," Patrisse Cullors, one of the founders of the Black Lives Matter movement, told CNN.
Cullors praised Biden for acknowledging the unequal treatment of the two groups, and for highlighting the gulf "not just to the country, but... on a global stage."
Michelle Obama also voiced outrage Thursday, suggesting the Trump supporters would have been treated differently had they been Black.
"This summer's Black Lives Matter protests were an overwhelmingly peaceful movement... And yet, in city after city, day after day, we saw peaceful protestors met with brute force," she wrote in a Facebook post.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lakhvi jailed for five years
2020 warmest year on record
Compensation for ex-sex slaves
Michael Jackson concert in India now tax-free, 25 years after the act
China seals off two cities, fights new virus clusters as US death toll soars
Two cabinet members quit over Trump mob attack
Biden accuses authorities of US Capitol security failure
Trump still has two weeks left -- but how much of a future?


Latest News
CPB advisor Manzurul Ahsan Khan suspended for six months
Neymar will miss Pochettino's home PSG bow
Trump says he won't attend Biden's inauguration on Jan 20
Brazil to buy 100 million doses of Sinovac's Covid-19 vaccine
Bhutan reports first COVID-19 death
Saudi Arabia to lift travel ban on 31 March
House Democrats discussing swift action to impeach Trump
PM's address is objective record of 12 years’ achievements: Quader
Bangladesh will get COVID-19 vaccine from India in time: Hasan
Pakistan removes all visa restrictions for Bangladeshis
Most Read News
'Physical relation with Anushka on mutual consent,' says DC, quoting Dihan
Schoolgirl 'murder after rape': Dihan confesses involvement
'Aunt! Your daughter becomes unconscious'
COVID-19: 16 deaths, 785 cases in 24hrs
How MFIs are responding amid pandemic
Punishment for those who involved in Anushka murder: IGP
Rohingya crisis may threaten regional security
One killed, 15 injured in Sunamganj jalmahal clash
17% adults of Bangladesh are mental health case: FB Survey
5 arrested with snake venom worth Tk 85 cr in city
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft