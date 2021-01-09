Vegetables from Dumuria to go abroad soon

Video
Published : Saturday, 9 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11
Our Correspondent

A papaya field in Dumuria. photo: observer

DUMURIA, KHULNA,  Jan 8: The process to export vegetables from Dumuria Upazila of the district is going on, official sources said.
But it could not be known immediately when the export will start. Already, all formalities in this connection including quality checking, selecting suppliers and listing countries have been completed.   
At least, 15 categories of vegetables have been selected for exporting from this pazila. These included parable, snake gourd, bottle gourd, sweet bottle gourd, pumpkin, red bean, cucumber, papaya, sponge gourd, green banana, arum taro, arum lube, spiny gourd and brinjal.    
Exporting vegetables will be collected directly from growers. These will be processed and packed in a village supermarket.  Later, these will be exported to France, Germany, Italy and other different Middle East countries including Qatar, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.
Dr. Nazmun Nahar, manager (fruit and vegetable) of Solidaridad Network Asia  in a supermarket at Dumuria,  said, vegetables have been exported from Jashore to Europe and Middle East since 2018. Now the process of exporting vegetables from Dumuria has begun.  
At present, 1,06,000 farmers are working in different  projects financed by Netherlands in cooperation with Solidaridad Network. These projects are located in Khulna, Bagerhat, Satkhira, Jashore, Narail, Laxmipur and Noakhali.  
She said, in the presence of agriculture officials, top leaders of FBCCI (Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry) and BFVAPEA (Bangladesh Fruits, Vegetables & Allied Products Exporters Association) have inspected several vegetable farms at Dumuria. They have exchanged views with farmers.
Agriculture Officer Mosaddek Hossain said, in the 21 Padma-linked districts,  the maximum  vegetables are being produced in Dumuria Upazila of Khulna District.  
This Robi season vegetables have been cultivated in 3,500 hectares (ha) here,  up by 400 ha compared to the last year's, he added.
General Secretary of BFVAPEA Mohamad Mansur Ali said, purchasing directly from growers, about 200 exporters are exporting vegetables.
One director of FBCCI SM Jahangir Hossain said, "We have seen vegetables of Dumuria. These are exportable."
"We have talked with farmers and agriculture officials. They have given us assurance of supplying vegetables according to our demands," he added.



