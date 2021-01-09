2 cops injured in anti-narcotic drive

BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM, Jan 8: Two members of Armed Police Battalion (APBn) received injuries during an anti-narcotic drive in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The injured policemen are Iqbal Real, 23, and Makdadur Rahman, 22.

It was learned that a team of police raided one 'drug trader' Shawkat Ali's, 60, house in Noleya Village under Sadar Union in the afternoon.

At that time, Shawkat and his son Ershad Ali, 37, launched an attack on them, leaving the policemen injured.

The injured were taken to Bhurungamari Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.


























