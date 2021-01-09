18 brick kilns fined in four dists

Separate mobile courts in four districts- Brahmanbaria, Tangail, Kishoreganj and Noakhali, fined 18 brick kilns Tk 39.9 lakhs on different charges in five days.

BRAHMANBARIA: A mobile court in the district on Thursday afternoon fined two brick kilns Tk 4 lakh each for breaching rules of the Department of Environment (DoE).

Fined brick kilns are Shapila Bricks at Krishnanagar and Sumon Bricks at Daulatpur, in Nabinagar Upazila.

The mobile court led by Executive Magistrate of the district administration Raj Kumer Bishwas delivered the verdict under the Brick Production and Brick Kiln Building (Control) Act.

Among others, Inspector of DoE in Noakhali Mohibul Islam and Nabinagar Upazila Assistant Commissioner (AC) (Land) Iqbal Hasan, were present during the drive.

MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL: A mobile court in Mirzapur Upazila of the district on Wednesday fined four brick kilns Tk 24 lakh for breaching rules of the DoE.

The mobile court was conducted by Executive Magistrate of the DoE Kazi Tamzid Ahmed.

The fined brick kilns are Bhai Bhai Bricks, Ashadisha Bricks, Hakim Bricks and Starstyle. For a long time, these were running brick manufacturing activities without clearance certificates of DOE.

KISHOREGANJ: A mobile court in the district on Tuesday fined 11 brick kilns Tk 7.4 lakh for breaching rules of the DoE.

The mobile court led by Executive Magistrate AKM Lutfur Rahman delivered the verdict under the Brick Production and Brick Kiln Building Control Act.

Rabbi Bricks, Atik Bricks, ABM Bricks, Nishat Bricks, and Amanat Bricks were fined Tk 1,00,000 each while Lucky and Ujjwal Bricks, HMB Bricks, ABM Bricks, Anadi and Nawshi Bricks Tk 50,000 each, and The New Bricks and MRM Bricks Tk 20,000 each respectively.

NOAKHALI: A mobile court in the district on Sunday fined a brick field Tk 50,000 for not having licence.

On information, a team of the law enforcers led by AC Land Mazharul Islam raided AKB Bricks Manufacture in Hamidullah Village of Hatiya Upazila in the afternoon.

As the manager of the brick kiln Nurul Amin could not show the necessary documents, Magistrate Mazharul Islam fined the owner of the brick field the amount, in default, to suffer three months in jail.











