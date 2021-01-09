Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 January, 2021, 5:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

18 brick kilns fined in four dists

Published : Saturday, 9 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11
Our Correspondents

Separate mobile courts in four districts- Brahmanbaria, Tangail, Kishoreganj and Noakhali, fined 18 brick kilns Tk 39.9 lakhs on different charges in five days.
BRAHMANBARIA: A mobile court in the district on Thursday afternoon fined two brick kilns Tk 4 lakh each for breaching rules of the Department of Environment (DoE).
Fined brick kilns are Shapila Bricks at Krishnanagar and Sumon Bricks at Daulatpur, in Nabinagar Upazila.
The mobile court led by Executive Magistrate of the district administration Raj Kumer Bishwas delivered the verdict under the Brick Production and Brick Kiln Building (Control) Act.
Among others, Inspector of DoE in Noakhali Mohibul Islam and Nabinagar Upazila Assistant Commissioner (AC) (Land) Iqbal Hasan, were present during the drive.
MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL: A mobile court in Mirzapur Upazila of the district on Wednesday fined four brick kilns Tk 24 lakh for breaching rules of the DoE.
The mobile court was conducted by Executive Magistrate of the DoE Kazi Tamzid Ahmed.
The fined brick kilns are Bhai Bhai Bricks, Ashadisha Bricks, Hakim Bricks and Starstyle. For a long time, these were running brick manufacturing activities without clearance certificates of DOE.
KISHOREGANJ: A mobile court in the district on Tuesday fined 11 brick kilns Tk 7.4 lakh for breaching rules of the DoE.
The mobile court led by Executive Magistrate AKM Lutfur Rahman delivered the verdict under the Brick Production and Brick Kiln Building Control Act.
Rabbi Bricks, Atik Bricks, ABM Bricks, Nishat Bricks, and Amanat Bricks were fined Tk 1,00,000 each while Lucky and Ujjwal Bricks, HMB Bricks, ABM Bricks, Anadi and Nawshi Bricks Tk 50,000 each, and The New Bricks and MRM Bricks Tk 20,000 each respectively.
NOAKHALI: A mobile court in the district on Sunday fined a brick field Tk 50,000 for not having licence.
On information, a team of the law enforcers led by AC Land Mazharul Islam raided AKB Bricks Manufacture in Hamidullah Village of Hatiya Upazila in the afternoon.
As the manager of the brick kiln Nurul Amin could not show the necessary documents, Magistrate Mazharul Islam fined the owner of the brick field the amount, in default, to suffer three months in jail.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Vegetables from Dumuria to go abroad soon
2 cops injured in anti-narcotic drive
18 brick kilns fined in four dists
Two more die of coronavirus in Rajshahi Div
12 people found dead in ten districts
102nd birth anniversary of venerable spiritual leader Bana Bhante
Tentulia eroding villages, croplands at Char Fasson in Bhola
140 landless families to get semi-pucca houses at Dumuria


Latest News
CPB advisor Manzurul Ahsan Khan suspended for six months
Neymar will miss Pochettino's home PSG bow
Trump says he won't attend Biden's inauguration on Jan 20
Brazil to buy 100 million doses of Sinovac's Covid-19 vaccine
Bhutan reports first COVID-19 death
Saudi Arabia to lift travel ban on 31 March
House Democrats discussing swift action to impeach Trump
PM's address is objective record of 12 years’ achievements: Quader
Bangladesh will get COVID-19 vaccine from India in time: Hasan
Pakistan removes all visa restrictions for Bangladeshis
Most Read News
'Physical relation with Anushka on mutual consent,' says DC, quoting Dihan
Schoolgirl 'murder after rape': Dihan confesses involvement
'Aunt! Your daughter becomes unconscious'
COVID-19: 16 deaths, 785 cases in 24hrs
How MFIs are responding amid pandemic
Punishment for those who involved in Anushka murder: IGP
Rohingya crisis may threaten regional security
One killed, 15 injured in Sunamganj jalmahal clash
17% adults of Bangladesh are mental health case: FB Survey
5 arrested with snake venom worth Tk 85 cr in city
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft