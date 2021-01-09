Two more die of coronavirus in Rajshahi Div

RAJSHAHI, Jan 8: Two more persons died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 374 here.

Meanwhile, 39 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 24,639 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya confirmed the information on Wednesday noon.

Among the total infected, 22,476 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus and 2,876 are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in the division.






















