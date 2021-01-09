12 people found dead in ten districts

A total of 12 people including a couple and a newborn baby were found dead in separate incidents in ten districts- Munshiganj, Pabna, Naogaon, Jashore, Faridpur, Gopalganj, Rajshahi, Kishoreganj, Manikganj and Mymensingh, in four days.

MUNSHIGANJ: A young man was found dead in Gazaria Upazila of the district on Friday morning 17 days after he went missing.

The deceased was identified as Hasan Mia, 17, son of Md Shamim Hossain, a resident of Hosendi Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Hasan went to bed in his room at night of December 21. But, the family members did not find him in the room next morning.

They searched everywhere in the area but could not trace his whereabouts.

Later, the deceased's parents smelled bad odour coming from a ditch nearby the house on Friday morning and then found the body in the water.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Munshiganj Sadar General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Gazaria Police Investigation Centre Sub-Inspector Sujit Sarker confirmed the incident.

PABNA: Two persons were found dead in separate incidents in Chatmohar and Atgharia upazilas of the district in two days.

Police recovered the body of a minor girl from an under-construction building in Chatmohar Upazila on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Khadija Khatun, 2, daughter of Babul Hossain, a resident of Bahadurpur Village in the upazila.

Local sources said the girl went out of the house with her cousin in the afternoon to buy some food. She was missing till then.

Family members of the deceased then started searching for her and found Khadija's body inside an under-construction building at around 7pm.

Chatmohar Circle Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Sajib Shahreen said injury mark was found on the deceased's head. She might have been killed.

However, police have detained the deceased's cousin in this connection, the ASP added.

On the other hand, police recovered the body of a construction worker from Atgharia Upazila in the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Akram Ali, 40, son of late Abdus Samad, a resident of Kachugari Village under Failjana Union in Chatmohar Upazila of the district.

Police sources said Akram Ali might have been killed by some unidentified miscreants on Tuesday night.

Locals spotted his body on Wednesday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The law-enforcers also recovered a motorcycle from the scene.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Atgharia Police Station (PS) Asif Mohammad Siddiqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.

MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: Police recovered the body of a madrasa student from a field in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Rabbi Hossain, 9, son of Md Ramjan Ali, a resident of Natshal Village in the upazila.

Police sources said locals spotted his body in a field adjacent to Kunjaban Darul Ulum Kaomi Madrasa and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Mohadevpur PS OC (Investigation) Md Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the incident, adding that Rabbi might have been killed by some unidentified miscreants.

JASHORE: Police recovered the body of a man from Rajganj area in Manirampur Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Jalal Biswas, 55, son of Azibar Biswas, a resident of Khalia Village in the upazila. He ran a tea stall in the area.

Police sources said Jalal went out of the house to open his shop at dawn.

Later, locals spotted his body in a paddy field adjacent to his shop in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jashore General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

ASP Touhidul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.

FARIDPUR: Police have recovered the bodies of a man and his wife from a house in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Biplob Mia, 25, a resident of Hatta Haripur Village in Sadar Upazila of Kushtia, and his wife Lamia Mim, 20.

Kotwali PS OC Morshed Alam said being informed, police found Biplob hanging from the ceiling in the house in the afternoon while his wife wrapped in a blanket.

After recovery, the bodies were sent to Faridpur Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsies.

Police primarily assumed that Biplob might have committed suicide by hanging himself after killing her wife over family feud, the OC added.

GOPALGANJ: Police recovered the body of a man from a canal in the district town on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Dulu Mia, 25, son of Luthu Mia, a resident of Thanapara area in the district town.

Gopalganj Sadar PS OC Md Monirul Islam said locals spotted Dulu Mia's body at the canal under the Gate Para Bridge in the town at noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.

RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the body of a young man from Tenthulia Shikdarpara area in Bagha Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Jahurul Islam, 28, son of Rafiqul Islam, a resident of Monigram Madhya Para Village in the upazila. He worked as a salesman at a mobile phone shop at Panikamra Bazar in the upazila.

Bagha PS OC Nazrul Islam said Jahurul was missing since Tuesday afternoon.

His family members lodged a general diary with the PS on Tuesday night in this connection.

Later, Locals spotted his body in Tenthulia Shikdarpara area in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks.

He might have been hacked to death by a group of unidentified miscreants.

However, police are investigating the matter, the OC added.

KISHOREGANJ: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a housewife from Katiadi Upazila in the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sabina Akhter, 21, wife of Saudi Arabia expatriate Deen Islam, a resident of Kamarbhog Village under Katiadi Municipality.

Police and local sources said Ful Mia, father of the deceased, came to visit her daughter in the morning and found the door of her house opened. Later, he spotted Sabina's throat-slit body lying in a bed.

Hearing his scream, locals rushed in and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kishoreganj 250-bed General

Katiadi Model PS OC MA Jalil confirmed the incident.

MANIKGANJ: Police recovered the body of a young man in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Shoniram Malo, 32, was the son of Hari Malo, a resident of Rajnagar Village under Atigram Union in the upazila.

Local Union Parishad Member Zainal Abedin said Shoniram went out of the house on Tuesday, but did not return home.

Later, locals spotted his body in a field adjacent to the house on Wednesday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

ASP Bhaskar Saha confirmed the incident.

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: Police recovered the body of a newborn baby from Gouripur Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body wrapped in a polythene bag beside a rail line in Shyamganj Railway Station Outer Signal area of Mailakanda Dakshinpara Village in the upazila in the evening and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Gouripur Railway Police Outpost In-Charge Ashraf Uddin Bhuiyan confirmed the incident, adding that the newborn child might have been thrown away from a running train.













