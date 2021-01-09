

Tentulia eroding villages, croplands at Char Fasson in Bhola

Hundreds of acres of croplands, living lands and houses of Lenglapata Village are in the erosion threat. This village is located on the southwest of Kalami Union. It is surrounded by the Tentulia River and its branch channel Maya River.

There is now flowing tide in the Tentulia River. The tide is bringing salt water to Boro and IRRI paddy fields. The paddy fields are getting submerged in salty water. Victim farmers are losing their farming interests.

One local inhabitant Khijir Ahmed said, he has been living with his family in Lenglapata Village for 60 years. But now croplands and houses are under erosion threat.

Many inhabitants of Lenglapata Village adjacent to a food protection embankment are losing their belongings.

In 2004-2005 fiscal year, this one kilometre long dyke with lower height was raised on the left bank of the Maya River.

By this time, the dyke has developed breaking caused by the Tentulia tide. The tidal water is inundating adjacent areas. Locals said, it is urgent to repair the risky dyke and extract salty water through drain or sluice gate.

If not, croplands of crores of Taka will be destroyed, they warned.

Yet three packages of the total 11 ones belonging to a project to dredge and protect embankment have been completed. The project was undertaken at about Tk 200 crore in order to resist intrusion of salty water in croplands and protect thousands of people in Baksi, Anjurhat, Baburhat, and Nazrul Nagar from erosion.

According to the project schedule, the project implementation will be completed by 2022. Deputy Divisional Engineer of Bhola Water Development Board-2 at Char Fasson Md Mizanur Rahman said, there are 11 running packages on the other side of the canal adjacent to Lenglapata Village.

These included a 3,200 km Tentulia River slope protection dyke of CC blocks with dredging, raising an embankment for Char Kukri Mukri.

He informed, an embankment and irrigation project will be taken surrounding Char Monika, Cha Monohor, Sikdarer Char, Char Mala, Char Kochukhali and both banks of the Maya River.

Measures to check erosion in Nenglapata Village will be taken soon, he added.



