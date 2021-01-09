Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 January, 2021, 5:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Tentulia eroding villages, croplands at Char Fasson in Bhola

Published : Saturday, 9 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Our Correspondent

Tentulia eroding villages, croplands at Char Fasson in Bhola

Tentulia eroding villages, croplands at Char Fasson in Bhola

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA, Jan 8: Houses, infrastructures and croplands at Char Kalami Union in Char Fasson Upazila of the district are getting eroded due to unabated erosion by the Tentulia River.
Hundreds of acres of croplands, living lands and houses of Lenglapata Village are in the erosion threat. This village is located on the southwest of Kalami Union. It is surrounded by the Tentulia River and its branch channel Maya River.
There is now flowing tide in the Tentulia River. The tide is bringing salt water to Boro and IRRI paddy fields. The paddy fields are getting submerged in salty water. Victim farmers are losing their farming interests.
One local inhabitant Khijir Ahmed said, he has been living with his family in Lenglapata Village for 60 years. But now croplands and houses are under erosion threat.
Many inhabitants of Lenglapata Village adjacent to a food protection embankment are losing their belongings.
In 2004-2005 fiscal year, this one kilometre long dyke with lower height was raised on the left bank of the Maya River.  
By this time, the dyke has developed breaking caused by the Tentulia tide. The tidal water is inundating adjacent areas. Locals said, it is urgent to repair the risky dyke and extract salty water through drain or sluice gate.
If not, croplands of crores of Taka will be destroyed, they warned.
Yet three packages of the total 11 ones belonging to a project to  dredge and protect embankment have been completed. The project was undertaken at about Tk 200 crore in order to resist intrusion of salty water in croplands and protect thousands of people in Baksi, Anjurhat, Baburhat, and Nazrul Nagar from erosion.
According to the project schedule, the project implementation will be completed by 2022.  Deputy Divisional Engineer of Bhola Water Development Board-2 at Char Fasson Md Mizanur Rahman said, there are 11 running packages on the other side of the canal adjacent to Lenglapata Village.
These included a 3,200 km Tentulia River slope protection dyke of CC blocks with dredging, raising an embankment for Char Kukri Mukri.
He informed, an embankment and irrigation project will be taken surrounding Char Monika, Cha Monohor, Sikdarer Char, Char Mala, Char Kochukhali and both banks of the Maya River.  
Measures to check erosion in Nenglapata Village will be taken soon, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Vegetables from Dumuria to go abroad soon
2 cops injured in anti-narcotic drive
18 brick kilns fined in four dists
Two more die of coronavirus in Rajshahi Div
12 people found dead in ten districts
102nd birth anniversary of venerable spiritual leader Bana Bhante
Tentulia eroding villages, croplands at Char Fasson in Bhola
140 landless families to get semi-pucca houses at Dumuria


Latest News
CPB advisor Manzurul Ahsan Khan suspended for six months
Neymar will miss Pochettino's home PSG bow
Trump says he won't attend Biden's inauguration on Jan 20
Brazil to buy 100 million doses of Sinovac's Covid-19 vaccine
Bhutan reports first COVID-19 death
Saudi Arabia to lift travel ban on 31 March
House Democrats discussing swift action to impeach Trump
PM's address is objective record of 12 years’ achievements: Quader
Bangladesh will get COVID-19 vaccine from India in time: Hasan
Pakistan removes all visa restrictions for Bangladeshis
Most Read News
'Physical relation with Anushka on mutual consent,' says DC, quoting Dihan
Schoolgirl 'murder after rape': Dihan confesses involvement
'Aunt! Your daughter becomes unconscious'
COVID-19: 16 deaths, 785 cases in 24hrs
How MFIs are responding amid pandemic
Punishment for those who involved in Anushka murder: IGP
Rohingya crisis may threaten regional security
One killed, 15 injured in Sunamganj jalmahal clash
17% adults of Bangladesh are mental health case: FB Survey
5 arrested with snake venom worth Tk 85 cr in city
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft