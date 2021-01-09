140 landless families to get semi-pucca houses at Dumuria

DUMURIA, KHULNA, Jan 8: A total of 140 landless and distressed families of Dumuria Upazila in the district are going to get semi-pucca houses as a gift from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of the 'Mujib Barsho'.

The houses will be built in different areas of government 'khas land.'

On behalf of Asrayan Project-2 of the Prime Minister's Office, the government is constructing 140 semi-pucca houses for landless people in the area.

The construction work of 140 houses will be finished very soon, said Khulna district deputy commissioner Mohammad Helal Hossain while visiting the project.



