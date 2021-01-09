

Betel leaf orchards make 50 families self-reliant at Fulbari

They belong to the Baraipara Village of Bhangamorr Union. Betel leaf orchards are their only source of income.

On their earnings from betel leaf sale, their families are running smoothly. Their children's education is continuing. Farming betel leaf is their forefather's profession.

Locals said, betel leaf cultivation has been taking place in this village since the ancient time. Betel leaf orchard is called 'bar' by the locals. Most of the people of this people cultivate betel leaf. So, the village has been named Baraipara.

A visit to the village found adult and children busy in rearing their orchards and lifting leaves.

Growers of the village Poresh Chandra, Brazen Chandra and Prafulla Chandra said, each of them has raised betel leaf orchard in one bigha. Despite damaging by a little bit during the flood time, the orchards are in a good position at present. The yielding has also been satisfactory.

At present, per 100 pieces of betel leaf (big) are selling to wholesaler at Tk 140, medium ones at Tk 110 and small-size ones at Tk 70. Every day, they are selling betel leaves of Tk 700 to 1,000 each.

According to them, betel leaf farming requires hard labour. But the profit is good. By proper rearing, betel leaf can be lifted for the whole year.

An orchard gives leaves for 10 to 12 years.

In the same area, another Parimal Chandra and his brother Nitai Chandra have raised an orchard on 40-decimal land. They said, their forefathers would cultivate betel leaf.

"We are trying to keep up our forefather's profession. Our orchard is 11 years old. It will live for 3-4 years more," they added.

Their families are running well on their orchards.

According to them, about 25-30 families of that village are running well on betel leaf farming.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Mahabubur Rashid said, 40 to 50 farmers have farmed betel leaf in Rabaitari and Ramram Sen areas. These families have become solvent.

In the upazila, five hectares of land have been brought under betel leaf farming. Department of Agriculture Extension at the upazila is continuing field-level prescription to these betel leaf growers.











