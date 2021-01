MANIKGANJ, Jan 8: A brick kiln worker was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila in Manikganj district on Thursday noon.

Deceased Nabin Mia, 36, was the son of Azhar Ali of Sherpur Upazila in Bogura.

Local sources said Nabin came in contact with a live electric wire while he was heswitching on a boiler machine at a brick kiln in Putail area at noon, which left him dead on the spot.

Local Union Parishad Chairman Nasir Uddin confirmed the incident.