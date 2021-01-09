Three nabbed with drugs in three districts

Three persons were arrested with drugs in separate drives in three districts- Naogaon, Bagerhat and Narsingdi, in three days.

MANDA, NAOGAON: Police detained a young man along with 16 bottles of phensedyl in Manda Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

Detained Rabiul Islam, 30, is a resident of Chawkgopal Village in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Delua Bazar area in the evening and detained him along with the contraband syrup.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Manda Police Station (PS) in this connection.

BAGERHAT: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), in a drive, arrested a man with 532 yaba tablets in Sharankhola Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The arrested person is Khokon Talukdar, 43, son of Md Ismail Hossain Talukdar, a resident of Uttar Kadamtala Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sharankhola PS Saidur Rahman said on information, a team of District DNC conducted a drive in Uttar Kadamtala area in the morning and arrested Khokon with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Sharankhola PS in this connection, the OC added.

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, detained an elderly man along with 160 bottles of phensedyl in Raipura Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

Detained Ashraf Uddin, 65, is a resident of Ramnagar area in the upazila.

On information, a team of DB police led by Sub-Inspector Mahmudul Hasan Maruf conducted a drive in the area at night and detained him along with the contraband syrup.







