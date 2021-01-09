Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 January, 2021, 5:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three nabbed with drugs in three districts

Published : Saturday, 9 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Our Correspondents

Three persons were arrested with drugs in separate drives in three districts- Naogaon, Bagerhat and Narsingdi, in three days.
MANDA, NAOGAON: Police detained a young man along with 16 bottles of phensedyl in Manda Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.
Detained Rabiul Islam, 30, is a resident of Chawkgopal Village in the upazila.
Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Delua Bazar area in the evening and detained him along with the contraband syrup.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Manda Police Station (PS) in this connection.
BAGERHAT: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), in a drive, arrested a man with 532 yaba tablets in Sharankhola Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The arrested person is Khokon Talukdar, 43, son of Md Ismail Hossain Talukdar, a resident of Uttar Kadamtala Village in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sharankhola PS Saidur Rahman said on information, a team of District DNC conducted a drive in Uttar Kadamtala area in the morning and arrested Khokon with the yaba tablets.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Sharankhola PS in this connection, the OC added.   
RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, detained an elderly man along with 160 bottles of phensedyl in Raipura Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
Detained Ashraf Uddin, 65, is a resident of Ramnagar area in the upazila.
On information, a team of DB police led by Sub-Inspector Mahmudul Hasan Maruf conducted a drive in the area at night and detained him along with the contraband syrup.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Vegetables from Dumuria to go abroad soon
2 cops injured in anti-narcotic drive
18 brick kilns fined in four dists
Two more die of coronavirus in Rajshahi Div
12 people found dead in ten districts
102nd birth anniversary of venerable spiritual leader Bana Bhante
Tentulia eroding villages, croplands at Char Fasson in Bhola
140 landless families to get semi-pucca houses at Dumuria


Latest News
CPB advisor Manzurul Ahsan Khan suspended for six months
Neymar will miss Pochettino's home PSG bow
Trump says he won't attend Biden's inauguration on Jan 20
Brazil to buy 100 million doses of Sinovac's Covid-19 vaccine
Bhutan reports first COVID-19 death
Saudi Arabia to lift travel ban on 31 March
House Democrats discussing swift action to impeach Trump
PM's address is objective record of 12 years’ achievements: Quader
Bangladesh will get COVID-19 vaccine from India in time: Hasan
Pakistan removes all visa restrictions for Bangladeshis
Most Read News
'Physical relation with Anushka on mutual consent,' says DC, quoting Dihan
Schoolgirl 'murder after rape': Dihan confesses involvement
'Aunt! Your daughter becomes unconscious'
COVID-19: 16 deaths, 785 cases in 24hrs
How MFIs are responding amid pandemic
Punishment for those who involved in Anushka murder: IGP
Rohingya crisis may threaten regional security
One killed, 15 injured in Sunamganj jalmahal clash
17% adults of Bangladesh are mental health case: FB Survey
5 arrested with snake venom worth Tk 85 cr in city
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft