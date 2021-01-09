Abdul Kuddus Sarker

CHILMARI, KURIGRAM: Abdul Kuddus Sarker, a renowned politician of Chilmari Upazila in the district, died of old age complications at Rangpur Community Hospital at around 5am on Thursday. He was 70.

His namaz-e-janaza was held after Asr prayer.

Later, he was buried at the Central Graveyard of the upazila.

He left wife, two sons, two daughters and a host of relatives behind to mourn his death.



Rafiqul Islam Rafiq

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Rafiqul Islam Rafiq, a pharmaceutical businessman and son of late Yunus Ali of Nalitabari Upazila, died of heart disease at Sherpur Sadar Hospital on Thursday morning. He was 55.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on Nanni High School Field in Dhekrapara Village of the upazila after Esha prayer.

Later, he was buried at his family graveyard.

He left wife, two sons, one daughter and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.



Dewan Kanchan Khan

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: Dewan Kanchan Khan, former chairman of Maoha Union Parishad and joint general secretary of Gouripur Upazila Unit Awami League in the district, died at private hospital in Dhaka on Wednesday. He was 66.

His first namaz-e-janaza was held on Nurul Amin Khan High School Field.

After his second namaz-e-janaza, he was buried at the family graveyard in Killatajpur Village under Maoha Union in the upazila.

He left wife, one son, two daughters and a host of relatives behind to mourn his death.



















