Three murdered, 15 injured in three districts

Three persons were murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Sunamganj, Dinajpur and Mymensingh, in two days.

SUNAMGANJ: A man was killed and 15 others were injured in a clash over jalmahal in Dharampasha Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified a Shamacharan Barman, 45, a resident of Sunoi Village in the upazila.

Local sources said two groups of Paikurati Union Parishad Matsyajibi Samity had been at loggerheads over Sunoi Jalmahal for long. As a sequel to it, both groups were locked in a clash in the evening equipped with lethal weapons, which left one dead and at least 15 others injured.

Being informed, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Superintendent of Police Md Mizanur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that police detained eight persons in this connection.

DINAJPUR: A young man has been killed allegedly by his younger brother in Hakimpur Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Deceased Moktarul Islam was the son of late Saiful Islam of Nayanagr Village under Hili Union in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hakimpur Police Station (PS) Ferdous Wahid said Moktarul and his brother Ruhul Amin was locked into an altercation over family issues in the afternoon. At one stage of quarrel, Ruhul Amin hit Moktarul on his head with a stick, leaving him dead on the spot.

Police, however, detained Ruhul Amin in this connection, the OC added.

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: A man was murdered while he was trying to save his nephew from rivals in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Deceased Abdur Rashid, 60, was the son of late Elahi Box, a resident of Dherua Jareha Village in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said one Md Mostakin Gong along with his people started beating Md Ruman Mia at Kripon Bazar under Maoha Union at around 8am over previous enmity. Hearing the news, Ruman's Uncle Abdur Rashid came to save him, but was seriously injured.

He was rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

Later, he died there while undergoing treatment.

Gouripur PS OC Md Borhan Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to arrest the killers.













