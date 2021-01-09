Three killed in road mishaps in 2 districts

Three persons were killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Sirajganj and Rajshahi, in two days.

SIRAJGANJ: Two women were killed and three others injured in a collision between a pickup van and an auto-rickshaw in Shahzadpur Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as Kajli Begum, 60, and Saleha Khatun, 40, residents of Parkola Guchchhagram Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hatikumrul Police Station (PS) Mohammad Nurun Nabi Prodhan said the auto-rickshaw collided with the pickup van in Parkola area at around 6am, which left two passengers of the auto-rickshaw dead on the spot and three others injured.

The injured were admitted to Shahzadpur Upazila Health Complex, the OC added.

RAJSHAHI: A bicyclist was killed in a road accident in Godagari Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Taslim Uddin alias Tasu, 60, a resident of Ramchandrapur Chektala Village in Sadar Upazila of Chapainawabganj.

Police and local sources said a passenger-laden bus hit a bicycle carrying Taslim in Uttar Baliaghata area on the Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj Highway in the morning, leaving him dead on the spot.

Godagari PS OC Khalilur Rahman Patwari confirmed the incident.











