Adulterated date molasses flood Rajshahi markets

PUTHIA, RAJSHAHI, Jan 8: For tasty and quality date molasses, Puthia Upazila of the district is known across the country. Also in foreign countries, date molasses of this upazila is popular.But this fame is being destroyed due to adulteration. Before beginning of the season, some unscrupulous producers have started to market excessive sugar-mixed molasses.Consumers are being deceived, and at the same time, health risk is created. Locals said, due to lack of the authority's overseeing, the adulterated molasses have flooded the markets.Jalmalia and Baneshwar of the upazila are largest wholesale bazaars for molasses. There are over 250 warehouses in Puthia Upazila. In the beginning of the molasses season, trading begins in these warehouses. Even on the haat day, the molasses trading continues.For few years, the online trading has been taking place as well.In the absence of an effective overseeing, arrivals of different types of adulterated molasses have increased in these haats and warehouses. At present, per kg molasses is selling at Tk 60 to 80.Recently a visit to Jalmalia Bazaar found sugar-mixed molasses were brought by most of the traders.The sugar-mixed molasses was seen selling at Tk 60 to 70 per kg. The quality molasses, by a little bit, was selling at Tk 75 to 80. Patali gur is selling, by less or more, Tk 1 or 2.Trader Hossain Ali who came from Jeopara said, due to less production of date juice, many are used to blend huge quantity of sugar in juice. Some of them mix 40 kg sugar with 10 kg juice.Trader Ashraful Islam said, making molasses requires mixing some quantity of sugar in date juice to raise colour and improve the quality.If the colour is good, outside wholesalers show much interest to purchase these at higher rates.He further said, in the last year, many produced hard molasses mixing with liquid molasses. Producing such molasses requires some lime, alum, excessive sugar, soda etc.Warehouse owner Jahurul Islam said, most of the molasses items arrived in the haat are of excessive sugar blended. So, date molasses are losing its demand gradually. Compared to last year's, molasses are selling at very cheaper price rate this year, he pointed out.Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nurul Hai Mohammad Anas said, it is being checked whether adulterated molasses are being marketed."We are conducting campaign regularly to check adulteration," he claimed.If any unscrupulous trader is found, legal action will be taken against him, he added.