

Recipe

Tomato Bruschetta (Italian)



Ingredients:

Tomatoes cubes 2 cups

Basil leaves chopped ¼ cup

Garlic chopped 2 tbs

Balsamic vinegar 1 tbs

Extra virgin olive oil ¼ cup

Sea salt ½ tsp

Recipe

Bread 8 slices

Parmesan cheese ¼ cup



Method:

Brush the sliced breads with olive oil & topped them with parmesan cheese. Bake them in 160 degree Celsius for 10 minutes. In a bowl mix cubed tomatoes, chopped basil, garlic, sea salt, black pepper powder, balsamic vinegar & olive oil together. Topped the tomato salad on the baked bread. Ready to serve.









Tomatoes Provençale (French)



Recipe

Tomatoes chopped in half 4 pcs

Garlic chopped 2 tbs

Breadcrumbs ¼ cup

Parsley chopped 2 tbs

Olive oil ¼ cup

Black pepper powder 1 tsp

Salt to taste



Method:

In a bowl mix breadcrumbs, chopped garlic, parsley, black pepper powder, olive oil & salt together. Pour the tomatoes with the mixtures. Bake them in 160 degree Celsius for 15 minutes. Ready to serve.

Alvi Rahman Shovon, founder of FoodTribe by Alvi is a prominent culinary artist of Bangladesh. He is the ambassador of World Gourmet Society and representing Bengali food worldwide as well as he achieved Black Belt for Casual Dining & Fine Dining from there. He also achieved the Gold Plate from Italian Dining Summit. Today he presented two tomato-based appetizer dishes from Italian & French Cuisine.Tomato Bruschetta (Italian)Ingredients:Tomatoes cubes 2 cupsBasil leaves chopped ¼ cupGarlic chopped 2 tbsBalsamic vinegar 1 tbsExtra virgin olive oil ¼ cupSea salt ½ tspBlack pepper powder ¼ tspBread 8 slicesParmesan cheese ¼ cupMethod:Brush the sliced breads with olive oil & topped them with parmesan cheese. Bake them in 160 degree Celsius for 10 minutes. In a bowl mix cubed tomatoes, chopped basil, garlic, sea salt, black pepper powder, balsamic vinegar & olive oil together. Topped the tomato salad on the baked bread. Ready to serve.Tomatoes Provençale (French)Ingredients:Tomatoes chopped in half 4 pcsGarlic chopped 2 tbsBreadcrumbs ¼ cupParsley chopped 2 tbsOlive oil ¼ cupBlack pepper powder 1 tspSalt to tasteMethod:In a bowl mix breadcrumbs, chopped garlic, parsley, black pepper powder, olive oil & salt together. Pour the tomatoes with the mixtures. Bake them in 160 degree Celsius for 15 minutes. Ready to serve.