Saturday, 9 January, 2021, 5:47 AM
Home Life & Style

Recipe

Published : Saturday, 9 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

Recipe

Recipe

Alvi Rahman Shovon, founder of FoodTribe by Alvi is a prominent culinary artist of Bangladesh. He is the ambassador of World Gourmet Society and representing Bengali food worldwide as well as he achieved Black Belt for Casual Dining & Fine Dining from there. He also achieved the Gold Plate from Italian Dining Summit. Today he presented two tomato-based appetizer dishes from Italian & French Cuisine.
Tomato Bruschetta (Italian)

Ingredients:
Tomatoes cubes 2 cups
Basil leaves chopped ¼ cup
Garlic chopped 2 tbs
Balsamic vinegar 1 tbs
Extra virgin olive oil ¼ cup
Sea salt ½ tsp
Recipe

Recipe

Black pepper powder ¼ tsp
Bread 8 slices
Parmesan cheese ¼ cup

Method:
Brush the sliced breads with olive oil & topped them with parmesan cheese. Bake them in 160 degree Celsius for 10 minutes. In a bowl mix cubed tomatoes, chopped basil, garlic, sea salt, black pepper powder, balsamic vinegar & olive oil together. Topped the tomato salad on the baked bread. Ready to serve.




Tomatoes Provençale (French)

Recipe

Recipe

Ingredients:
Tomatoes chopped in half 4 pcs
Garlic chopped 2 tbs
Breadcrumbs ¼ cup
Parsley chopped 2 tbs
Olive oil ¼ cup
Black pepper powder 1 tsp
Salt to taste

Method:
In a bowl mix breadcrumbs, chopped garlic, parsley, black pepper powder, olive oil & salt together. Pour the tomatoes with the mixtures. Bake them in 160 degree Celsius for 15 minutes. Ready to serve.



