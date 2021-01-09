

Bishwo Rang celebrates 26th anniversary with fanfare

In this long journey, the "Bishwo Rang" was surrounded by friends of journalists, various media workers, media stars, actors, actresses, models and well-wishers of various professions for whom they showed their unconditional gratitude.

A grand ceremony was organized on January 1 at the Bishwo Rang Showroom of Jamuna Future Park to celebrate the 26th anniversary.

Prominent Bangladeshi dancer, model, actress Sadia Islam Mou, Jaya Ahsan, popular actor Ferdous, popular director Chayanika Chowdhury, director of Jamuna Group Md. Alamgir Hossain, actress Bidya Sinha Saha Mim were present in the ceremony. Actress Nadia, singer Dithi Chowdhury, hero Shipon Mitra, super model Hira, model Sanju, along with other media stars, actors, actresses, models and well-wishers of various professions were also present. The music video of Biplob Saha, the owner of Bishwo Rang, was unveiled at the programme. Then the famous ramp models of Bangladesh performed a gorgeous fashion show.





















The creativity of "Bishwo Rang" is always obvious and unique. They always work with our local artisans, weavers, embroiderers, craftsmen and try to meet the needs of fashion lovers. Bishwo Rang's designs are inspired by our folk culture tradition which has historically played a role as a source of skill for over 25 years. After all, the common people of this country are one of the great inspirations of our creation, the fashion house said.