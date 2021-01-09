

Opal out to create positive vibe

The founder, Rubaiya Zaheer completed her MBA in International Business from Dhaka University back in 2016. Her business journey as the head and CEO of Opal Fashion Wear, a fashion and lifestyle-related product store, officially started in February 2013 through a Facebook page. Although the beginning was not a very happy one, after overcoming various obstacles, she now runs a shop quite successfully today, on the 2nd floor of Jamuna Future Park. She has developed her identity as a woman entrepreneur for the last 8 years.

Initially, the business lacked capital. There was no technical experience or accurate knowledge about business, which is something all startups face! Text book teaches many things, but the real-world outside the book is different. Although some products from Opal are imported from other countries, many products are proudly made in Bangladesh.

In the beginning, she had to face many challenges like finding qualified tailors or craftsmen, hiring the right staff, supplying high-quality products as per the demand of the buyers. Bulk order work is often time-consuming, which requires a lot of speed for small women entrepreneurs.

In the beginning, Opal started with only jewelry but now it has come up with hijab, abaya, burqa, bag, shoes, sunglasses for women. At present, with 12 office workers and 10 factory operators, the company is conducting business from both online and showroom.

Opal's motto is to bring the changing fashion trends to the buyers at affordable prices. A dedicated team is relentlessly working to provide good quality products and services to buyers under Rubaiya's leadership. She wants to work with people from all walks of life in Bangladesh, which requires a lot of investment and time.

She wants to establish Opal as a brand of trust and confidence where all kinds of products for girls can be found. Rubaiya dreams that Opal will become a well-known brand in the country and abroad, being a reliable company to meet all the needs of women. Some might argue that styling is an art. But others - like Opal fashion Wear, a Dhaka based business - would beg to differ. They've taken a global approach to fashion styling, developing a team of professionals that can tell you what will look good with what and offering shopping suggestions based on your existing wardrobe. Though Opal only hit the scene in 2013 it's already generated plenty of interest from fashion enthusiasts.The founder, Rubaiya Zaheer completed her MBA in International Business from Dhaka University back in 2016. Her business journey as the head and CEO of Opal Fashion Wear, a fashion and lifestyle-related product store, officially started in February 2013 through a Facebook page. Although the beginning was not a very happy one, after overcoming various obstacles, she now runs a shop quite successfully today, on the 2nd floor of Jamuna Future Park. She has developed her identity as a woman entrepreneur for the last 8 years.Initially, the business lacked capital. There was no technical experience or accurate knowledge about business, which is something all startups face! Text book teaches many things, but the real-world outside the book is different. Although some products from Opal are imported from other countries, many products are proudly made in Bangladesh.In the beginning, she had to face many challenges like finding qualified tailors or craftsmen, hiring the right staff, supplying high-quality products as per the demand of the buyers. Bulk order work is often time-consuming, which requires a lot of speed for small women entrepreneurs.In the beginning, Opal started with only jewelry but now it has come up with hijab, abaya, burqa, bag, shoes, sunglasses for women. At present, with 12 office workers and 10 factory operators, the company is conducting business from both online and showroom.Opal's motto is to bring the changing fashion trends to the buyers at affordable prices. A dedicated team is relentlessly working to provide good quality products and services to buyers under Rubaiya's leadership. She wants to work with people from all walks of life in Bangladesh, which requires a lot of investment and time.She wants to establish Opal as a brand of trust and confidence where all kinds of products for girls can be found. Rubaiya dreams that Opal will become a well-known brand in the country and abroad, being a reliable company to meet all the needs of women.