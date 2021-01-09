Video
Saturday, 9 January, 2021, 5:47 AM
Women's Own

Radisson Blu Dhaka awarded for women empowerment

Published : Saturday, 9 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Women\'s Own Desk

On the historic launch event of Radisson Women's Retreats, the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden has been recognized for their extraordinary contribution for the wellbeing of Women Empowerment through "Women Empowering SDG Award" from HerNet TV.
The recognition has been received by Mr. Alexander Haeusler, General Manager, Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden presented by H.E. Md. Mahabub Ali, MP, Minister of State, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism.
In attendance during the Award Presentation was Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury, MP, Deputy Minister of Education and H.E.Mr. GünerUreya, Ambassador of Kosovo as well as Hosna Pradhan, Chairperson, HerNet TV and Alisha Pradhan, Founding CEO, HerNet TV. This recognition is a courtesy of Nibedita, Green Delta Insurance.
Radisson Blu Dhaka known for their excellence since inception has been recognizing the importance of a gender balanced guest mix for many years. Guests can choose from half or full day indulging packages focusing on women's fitness, wellness and relaxation at affordable pricings.
Radisson is also committed to offering equal employment and advancement opportunities to talented women seeking a career in the hospitality industry.









