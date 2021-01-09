

Mousumi Rahman, Freelance writer and nutritionist

Diet dairy for 2021

The New Year has just started; but some might be already ready to give up in resignation when it comes to their diet or exercise resolutions. It's worth remembering that just because the initial goal may seem daunting; it doesn't mean a healthy lifestyle is entirely unachievable. A healthy lifestyle is essentially one that applies to the practices of how we should live if we want to get the healthiest body, not just to look good but also to feel good. While most of us already know what constitutes a healthy lifestyle, sometimes we just need a reminder. Now during this pandemic time, we should take more attention to our daily food items. Eat a well-balanced diet with a variety of foods at each meal. Consume moderate amounts of oils and fats. Limit salt intake and condiments and use only iodized salt. Consume less sugar, sweets, or sweetened drink. Drink plenty of water daily. Consume safe and clean foods and beverages. Maintain desired body weight through balanced food intake and regular physical activity. Practice a healthy lifestyle with the right cooking and healthy eating. Eat additional food during pregnancy and lactation. Practice exclusive breastfeeding for six months and start appropriate complementary foods in time.Eat rice or wheat or a combination of cereals around 270--450g which is equivalent to 9--15 servings daily. Eat rice or roti with legumes or fish/ poultry egg every day for better nutritional value. Do not discard water from cooked rice as it contains water-soluble vitamins. Try to consume unpolished/brown rice and whole wheat atta because it contains nutrients such as protein, fat, dietary fiber, minerals, and vitamins. Eat 2 seasonal fruits every day, one from citrus, another from vitamin A sources. Eat citrus fruit after a meal to enhance iron absorption. Eat at least 100g leafy and 200g non-leafy vegetables daily. Milk is a good source of calcium and phosphorus which are essential for building strong bones and teeth. Limit intake of deep-fried foods and oily snacks. Limit intake of high fat bakery products (cake, pastries), fast foods, (hot dog, burger), rich foods (biriani, kacchi) processed meat, grilled chicken, etc. As they contain trans fats that are bad for health. Rich foods like chips, biscuits, wafers, and condiments. Avoid eating street foods that are contaminated with polluted water and dust. Drink 1.5 to 3.5 liters (6--14 glasses) of pure drinking water daily.Drink coconut water and fresh fruit juice instead of carbonated drink. Proper methods of cooking render foods palatable by improving the appearance, taste, flavor, and texture, thereby enhancing acceptability. At last, all of us should maintain our hygienists to protect us from the germ.