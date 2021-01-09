

Skillful Afroza’s mission for women’s economic empowerment

Afroza at first began the handicrafts through puthi work and then after her marriage she started this in full swing. At the same time, she tried to achieve acumen in cooking.

"After my marriage, I thought I should learn the art of cooking. Basically I had the interest in any kind of art. Therefore I tried to make the cooking an art by my own initiative," she said.

And she was successful to make it an art and establish herself as a culinary artist. For her immense skill, she was rewarded with many accolades and success came in abundance. She so far won many trophies and was honoured by many organizations for her skill.

She got lifetime achievement award from Focus Bangladesh Foundation as best handicrafts in 2011. She also won first prize in two categories in 32nd SAARC Charter Day and International year in 2016. The Business Golden award has enriched her career while she also won the tourism and voice performance award in 2017. She got the life time achievement award from many institutions apart from winning so many prizes and the number of prizes are such vast that she herself even can't remember all of those.

She is regular face in television also. She presented a special programme named Sotorupa for 10 years on BTV. She also presented many programmes in different channels of Bangladesh. She took part in cooking programme of Bangladesh Television, Star Line of ATN Bangladesh, 'O cal' of Massranga TV, Banglavision, Channel 9 and other channels.

She also wrote recipe of different food items in national newspaper and magazines.

When it comes to handicrafts, she is not only a known face in the country rather, her skill also made her known beyond the boundary. She had taken training on handicrafts from Nepal and India after which she received training on microwave cooking from a Korean team for Whirlpool. Besides she has also taken training from Youth Development Department and Parjatan Corporation, where she was declared as the best student in the last 27 years. She has been doing 350 kinds of handwork when it comes to her handicrafts skill. Her handicrafts like puthi items, bags, clothing items, clay mural, Metallic wire flowers, Marble enamel and many more cooking items drew the attention of many.

She however has been sharing her knowledge and experience among other women so that they can establish them in the society. In doing so, she also has been contributing in country's economy immensely.





















