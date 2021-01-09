Video
Bangla
Saturday, 9 January, 2021
Book Review

Dictionary of Idioms and Phrases

M Zahidul Islam 

Published : Saturday, 9 January, 2021
Reviewed by Shadman Jamil

       

This book is published by the GyankoshProkashoni, Dhaka in February 2020. It contains more than five thousand idioms and phrases along with their meanings and uses in the sentences. Among the most important, commonly used, formal as well as informal idioms and phrases are included. The meaning of the phrases and idioms has been translated into Bengali for easy understanding of the Bengali speaking people.This book also presents the importance of learning the idioms and phrases in English language.
Nowadays the widespread use of idioms and phrases in communications, business, newspapers, magazines, literature, social, cultural, political, research and scientific areas, makes it essential to learn it properly. It helps to learn and understand English perfectly and develop proficiency in speaking, reading, writing and listening as well. It helps to express our ideas, emotions, visions, and opinions in a brilliant way that makes an expression attractive, wonderful, forceful and remarkable.
Idiomatic expressions enhance the charm and exactness to the language. This is a very useful book for the learners, students, teachers and professionals to understand the idioms and phrases and actively use them in sentences efficiently, deftly and confidently.

The reviewer is former teaching assistant, University of Groningen, Netherlands



