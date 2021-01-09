Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 January, 2021, 5:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

‘Fake headlines’ on social media

Published : Saturday, 9 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

Dear Sir

With the help of social media Facebook, news is now on the screen of smart phones. Nothing can be hidden from human sight anymore, nowadays. News is deciminated on Facebook even before it comes in television and newspapers.

But the problem is somewhere else. Nowadays, false headlines are often seen on Facebook in the name of various television channels. In fact, the television authorities are not involved with these disgusting activities, they even are not aware about the issue. Undoubtedly, these headlines are purported. A class of people do this for the purpose of circus, spreading false information or degrading a particular television channel. The distorted news of an individual in the midst of all sorts of news often embarrasses the reader. Such news is disturbing and disrespectful to the conventional media and the readers.

Therefore, it is expected that the authorities concerned will bear its responsibility to circulate such purported headlines on social media.

Nuruddin Ahmed
Student, Department of Public Administration, Comilla University



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Fake headlines’ on social media
Mutation of SARS-CoV-2 in Bangladesh
New strain of C-19: Stronger than ever
A very American riot
Preventing rape: Men need to talk
Demand, supply and price of edible oil
Curb corruption for better Bangladesh
Impeach and convict. Right now.


Latest News
CPB advisor Manzurul Ahsan Khan suspended for six months
Neymar will miss Pochettino's home PSG bow
Trump says he won't attend Biden's inauguration on Jan 20
Brazil to buy 100 million doses of Sinovac's Covid-19 vaccine
Bhutan reports first COVID-19 death
Saudi Arabia to lift travel ban on 31 March
House Democrats discussing swift action to impeach Trump
PM's address is objective record of 12 years’ achievements: Quader
Bangladesh will get COVID-19 vaccine from India in time: Hasan
Pakistan removes all visa restrictions for Bangladeshis
Most Read News
'Physical relation with Anushka on mutual consent,' says DC, quoting Dihan
Schoolgirl 'murder after rape': Dihan confesses involvement
'Aunt! Your daughter becomes unconscious'
COVID-19: 16 deaths, 785 cases in 24hrs
How MFIs are responding amid pandemic
Punishment for those who involved in Anushka murder: IGP
Rohingya crisis may threaten regional security
One killed, 15 injured in Sunamganj jalmahal clash
5 arrested with snake venom worth Tk 85 cr in city
17% adults of Bangladesh are mental health case: FB Survey
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft