‘Fake headlines’ on social media

Dear Sir



With the help of social media Facebook, news is now on the screen of smart phones. Nothing can be hidden from human sight anymore, nowadays. News is deciminated on Facebook even before it comes in television and newspapers.



But the problem is somewhere else. Nowadays, false headlines are often seen on Facebook in the name of various television channels. In fact, the television authorities are not involved with these disgusting activities, they even are not aware about the issue. Undoubtedly, these headlines are purported. A class of people do this for the purpose of circus, spreading false information or degrading a particular television channel. The distorted news of an individual in the midst of all sorts of news often embarrasses the reader. Such news is disturbing and disrespectful to the conventional media and the readers.



Therefore, it is expected that the authorities concerned will bear its responsibility to circulate such purported headlines on social media.



Nuruddin Ahmed

Student, Department of Public Administration, Comilla University