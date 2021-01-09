Mutation of SARS-CoV-2 in Bangladesh

In recent times, there has been a lot of discussion and research going on about the new variant of SARS-CoV-2 (lineage B.1.1.7) that has spread from the UK to many other countries. Scientists from the National Institute of Biotechnology (NIB), a specialized research institute under the Ministry of Science and Technology, are not far behind. The Molecular Biotechnology Division and Bioinformatics Division of NIB conducted research on all the sequenced complete genomes of coronavirus in Bangladesh.



It is a matter of optimism that the study so far has found no evidence of the presence of the new variant of coronavirus (lineage B.1.1.7). Furthermore, sequencing a number of samples at NIB did not reveal any evidence of the presence of the said variant of the virus. Presently, there are various uncertainties among the people about the new variant of coronavirus (lineage B.1.1.7).



The question is--will this new type of virus change our lives? In this context, the World Health Organization (WHO) said, "No." Just as before, they are asking us to wash our hands regularly, maintain social distancing and wear a mask. But this new viral variant has a few distinct mutations in the spike protein, which helps the virus to attach itself to another protein in our body (i.e. ACE 2) and initiate infection at that site. Among them the N501Y mutation originated independently in South Africa and the United Kingdom.



Many experts think that this particular mutation might help the virus to survive in nature. NIB scientists have also analyzed that the N501Y mutation and discovered that it is able to increase the stability of spike proteins and that this variant of coronavirus might be more contagious than previous types. The WHO says there have been a number of problems with the PCR test of COVID-19 being centred on the spike gene of the virus. And for this reason, it is necessary to change the test method by focusing on other regions of the viral genome besides the spike.



In last June, NIB published a research article in the Journal of the American Society of Microbiology and presented how to detect any region of the virus genome with a certain number of primers. Labs that perform PCR tests centering on spikes might be benefited from the research.



Since SARS-CoV-2 has been divided into several clades on the basis of genetic variation, a group of viruses belonging to the same clade is considered to have evolved from the same ancestor. That phylogenetic analysis of SARS-CoV-2 found in Bangladesh has given an idea about their origin. In this case, clade-based phylogenetic analysis has been conducted. It showed that the origin of GH and GR clade is UK, the origin of G and O clade is Italy and the origin of S and L clade is China.



A study conducted by the Bioinformatics Division, NIB, found the existence of 6 SARS-CoV-2 clades in Bangladesh. Out of these, GR clade is the most common in all administrative divisions of the country, although its level is varied. For example, 100% of the samples found in Mymensingh division belongs to the GR clade. This clade has been found in lowest percentage in Khulna division (80.6%). The clade layout of SARS-CoV-2 is the most diverse in Dhaka and Chittagong.



The D614G and NSP12 P323L mutations were found in 100% samples in almost all divisions except Chittagong. Mutations N-G204R and N-R203K were found in more than 90% of the samples in all divisions except Chittagong and Khulna. Therefore, it cannot be said that there have been too many mutations of SARS-CoV-2 in Bangladesh. The top 5 mutations found in Bangladesh are NSP12_P323L, Spike_D614G, N_G204R, N_R203K, NSP2_I120F which have occurred 316, 314, 278, 278, and 254 times respectively.



In addition, an analysis of the fluctuations of mutations in Bangladesh from April to September last year shows that diversity of mutations reached its peak in May and overall amount of mutations was highest in July. Since then, the rate of mutations has been steadily declining through August and September. The distribution of mutations found in Bangladesh was compared with that of countries with similar mortality rate from COVID-19. It shows that, Spike_D614G and NSP12_P323L are also major mutations in these countries. In these countries, the distribution of mutations does not follow any general pattern. However, the mutation patterns of the United Kingdom, Oman, Italy, Greece, South Africa, and Russia are quite similar to those of Bangladesh.



Most of the sequenced SARS-CoV-2 genomes in Bangladesh have their roots in the UK. Therefore, the Oxford-developed vaccine is expected to be effective in Bangladesh. Several more studies on SARS-CoV-2 are ongoing at NIB.



The writer is administrative officer, National Institute of Biotechnology (NIB)







