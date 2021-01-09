New strain of C-19: Stronger than ever



Zubair Khaled Huq



In a recent study conducted at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, experts have claimed that the new strain of the Novel Coronavirus can cause more deaths in the UK and the lockdown will be able to contain the infection only till the schools and universities are closed. Due to increased transmission, the number of cases is also going to go up.

Experts' fear that this can lead to more Covid-19 related hospitalisation and deaths in the year 2021as compared to the year 2020. Where has it come from? The variant is unusually highly mutated. The most likely explanation is the variant has emerged in a patient with a weakened immune system that was unable to beat the virus. Instead, their body became a breeding ground for the virus to mutate. Does it make the infection more deadly?



Experts also said that easing the lockdown rules will prompt a large resurgence of the virus, which means it may become necessary to accelerate the vaccine roll-out to suppress the burden of the disease. The new strain of the Covid-19 virus was discovered in southeast England in November after which the British government imposed the restrictions in the UK and nearby areas.



Not just this, many other countries including ours also imposed travel restrictions and opted for mandatory fourteen days quarantine for all returnees from the UK. The new variant of Coronavirus is named "VUI 202012/01". It includes a genetic mutation in the "spike" protein that can lead to the easy and immediate spread of the virus, making it deadlier. This new variant has 17 mutations that affect the shape of the virus, including the spike protein from which the Coronavirus family gets its name.



With the new variant of the virus, the three most common symptoms of fever, dry cough and loss of smell and taste remain the same. But there are seven other symptoms that have been associated with the new variant. The symptoms include fatigue, loss of appetite, diarrhoea, headache, muscle pain and mental confusion. The mutation of the virus has made it easy to enter the human cells, which makes children more prone to getting infected and equally susceptible to the virus as adults. With the new strain in the picture, we might see more children getting infected with the virus.



New strain of C-19: Stronger than ever



Another study showed the variant of the virus may be up to 70% more transmissible. How far has it spread? A similar variant that has emerged in South Africa shares some of the same mutations, but appears to be unrelated to this one. Has this happened before? Yes, the virus that was first detected in Wuhan, China, is not the same one you will find in most corners of the world.

However, just increasing transmission would be enough to cause problems for hospitals. If the new variant means more people are infected more quickly, that would, in turn, lead to more people needing hospital treatment. Since it takes fourteen days to show full effect, the first week of January is a critical time for us. It is time to look for if we need to change our treatment protocol, is food for thought.



Will the vaccines work against the new variant? Yes, at least for now. All three leading vaccines develop an immune response against the existing spike, which is why the question comes up. Vaccines train the immune system to attack several different parts of the virus, so even though part of the spike has mutated, the vaccines should still work. The vaccine shall give immunity for how long is a matter of debate though.



If more mutations are added, then definitely it is worrying. This virus will be then on a potential pathway for vaccine escape, it has taken the first couple of steps towards that. Vaccine escape happens when the virus changes so it dodges the full effect of the vaccine and continues to infect people. This may be the most concerning element of what is happening with the virus.



For personal protection in the new normal life, we should continue to maintain social distancing, wearing a mask, and maintaining etiquette have to be the order of the day. If we can stop entering the virus from one to another it will die automatically. To protect anyone from infectious one, thing must be cleared. If you are once infected, everyone is not equally symptomatic. Antibody titre depends on virus load and gravity of symptoms. So if there is a lack of antibodies, re-infection will be a probability. On the other hand, we yet do not know about the efficacy of the vaccine. So, for personal protection, awareness is topmost priority.



Viruses mutate all the time, it is a normal natural occurrence that happens as the virus replicates and spreads. For B.1.1.7, mutations were found in the spike protein, which allows the virus to spread more easily between people. In fact, this variant appears to be spreading faster than other existing strains of the virus. So far, there has been no indication that this new strain of the virus is likely to result in more severe Covid-19 symptoms or higher mortality. Furthermore, health experts have said that it is highly unlikely that the variant won't respond to the vaccines currently being developed. As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, it's important to remain vigilant, no matter where you are.



As we are still learning about the type of protection vaccines offer and how long immunity will last, there is still potential for anyone to catch or transmit the infection. Therefore, wearing a mask, washing your hands, and physically distancing are still the best preventative measure in protecting yourself and others from this life-threatening virus. This variant is just the latest to show the virus is continuing to adapt as it infects more and more of us. The virus will probably be able to generate vaccine escape mutants. That would put us in a position similar to flu, where the vaccines need to be regularly updated. Fortunately, the vaccines we have are very easy to tweak, and are solace for the mind.

Dr Zubair Khaled Huq, Family Medicine, Gerontology, Public Health Specialist

























