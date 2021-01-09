Preventing rape: Men need to talk

“Boys will be boys." Let me start by asking you to take a critical look at what masculinity means to you and how you embody it. Females will answer this question from different perspectives. But most of the males will just ignore the question. Even if they have a thought in mind, they will choose to stay silent. The moment we talk about rape, we do not talk enough on the role of men to combat rape. Men do not question the masculinity within themselves. We do acknowledge that women need to speak up. We do acknowledge that men and women play an equal role for a healthy society. But we fail to acknowledge that men can play an equal role or perhaps a better role to shackle the rape culture persisting in our society.



The reasons why men should care about rape are:



Men know survivors: In every man's life, at some point, someone close to him may likely disclose the violence happened with them. Men must be prepared to respond with sensitivity, compassion and understanding. Ignorance on the part of men can only hinder the healing process and may even contribute to the survivor feeling even more victimize. A supportive male presence during a survivor's recovery can be invaluable. At that point, a man should never ponder over the causes of the sexual violence rather their sole priority should be to comfort the survivor. Man needs to learn acting compassionately on spot.

Men are responsible for rape: Men commit the great majority of all sexually violent crimes. Man must understand consent properly. He must respect the discomfort expressed by a certain woman towards him. Men need to understand the laws themselves and act accordingly.



Men are also victim of raped: We never talk about male rape. Studies show that a staggering 10-20% of males are sexually violated at some point in their lives. Men are not immune to the epidemic of sexual violence. Nor are male survivors safe from the stigma that society attaches to survivors of rape. So when we talk about the role of man in combating rape we must talk about male rape. When reporting the assault, male survivors are often doubted, called gay, or blamed for their own victimization. Frequently, they respond, as do many female survivors, by remaining silent and suffering alone. We need to normalize talking about male rape.



Rape confines men: Taking into account that the majority of victims know the men who raped them, it becomes virtually impossible for women to distinguish "safe guys" from men who are dangerous and therefore a "potential rapist." The result is a society with its guard up. Relationships with men are approached with fear and mistrust. Intimacy is limited by the constant threat of violence. Only men can change this perception of women by being themselves safe for the women surrounding them.



How men contribute to prevent rape:



Understand the ability to consent: When we talk about consent, we tend to focus only on women. We need to prioritize equally on how women should learn saying 'No' and also how men should respect that 'No'. We need to understand the cases where a female cannot give consent. Mental health disorders and drugs can affect people's ability to decide whether they want to be sexual with someone. If a person is "really out of it" and can't give consent, shift your focus.



Be aware of what you see: We are very much familiar with by TV shows, music, magazines, video games, and movies that communicate messages about masculinity and relationships. Don't let images dictate your behaviour. Don't let porn overpower your brain.



Choose words carefully: Choose language that respects women. When you are gossiping in your male circle, rather than objectifying women, encourage healthy discussions. If you can change your 10 male friends to talk about women respectfully, that 10 persons can mobilize 100 males and the chain will go on. So initiate the change from your own mouth.



Speak out: You probably will never see a rape in progress, but you will hear attitudes and see behaviours that degrade women and promote a culture of violence. When your friend tells a joke about rape, say you don't find it funny. Rape is never a funny punch line. Use your voice.



Learn an intersectional approach: Rape culture affects us all, regardless of gender identity, sexuality, economic status, race, religion or age. Rooting it out means leaving behind restrictive definitions of gender and sexuality that limit a person's right to define and express themselves.



Listen to survivors: In the era of #MeToo, #TimesUp, survivors of violence are speaking out more than ever before. Do not scroll down or simply ignore someone sharing their experience. Listen to their experiences. While you listen to survivors, don't say, "Why she dressed like this?" Do say: "We hear you. We see you. We believe you."



Advocate against the root causes: Rape culture is allowed to continue when we buy into ideas of masculinity that see violence and dominance as "strong" and "male", and when women and girls are less valued. It is also underpinned by victim-blaming and finding 100 more causes justifying rape. Advocate to deconstruct violent masculinity. Advocate an open conversations about rape with other men



To all the males reading this article, ask this question to yourself, "Do you have the slightest intention to rape a woman?" If the answer comes, "No", you are safe for the society. If there is a secret "Yes", somewhere in your mind, the society may call you a 'Potential Rapist". Initiate the change. Let us define our own manhood. Let us choose what kind of man we want to be--that tough toxic guy or that compassionate caring support. Let us respect the women for a healthy society.



The author is a student, Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College









