Demand, supply and price of edible oil



Abdul Quaiyum



Availability of rice bran depends on the production of rice on the condition that all rice mills will have to be converted into auto-semi (Rubber roll huller in place of angle burg huller mill) and auto rice mill. Local established rice bran oil industry has the capacity to produce more than two lakh MT. In spite of that, existing capacity can produce only 1.23 lakh MT of rice bran oil due to the scarcity of rice bran. Therefore, total availability of edible oil stands at 31.64 lakh MT. Consequently, per capita availability of edible oil will stand at 18.55 kg for 17.06 crores of population. Of the available 31.64 lakh MT of edible oil in the market 66.69% from crude, 7.84% from locally produced seed, 21.59% from imported seed and 3.89% from rice bran.



The Perspective Plan of Bangladesh (PPB) aimed at increasing the production of domestic seeds for providing the population with 40 gm (14.6 kg per year) of edible oil per day in 2021. Considering the per capita demand of 14.6 kg per year, 24.91 lakh MT of edible oil is required. Country will depend mostly on the imported crude oil until the capacity of the rice bran oil industry increases. In this respect, country is required to import about 14.98 lakh MT of crude oil only to meet the demand.



This quantity of crude oil can produce about 14.37 lakh MT of edible oil. Per capita consumption of edible oil was 7.58 kg in 2010, 9.70 kg in 2014 and would be 14.6 kg in 2021in the country. This demand may be met through refined edible oil of 14.37 lakh MT of crude oil i.e.57.69%, oil from local mustard seed 2.48 lakh MT i.e. 9.95%, from imported seed 6.83 lakh MT i.e. 27.42% and rice bran oil 1.23 lakh MT i.e. 4.94%.



Hence, supply and demand would be 31.64 lakh MT and 24.91 lakh MT respectively. Demand of soybean and palm oil can be reduced by increasing uses of edible oil from seed and rice bran. The increase of production of rice bran oil to 8.37 from the produced rice can reduce the import of crude oil from 14.98 lakh MT to 7.54 lakh MT. This would reduce the demand for foreign currency.



The City Group, Meghna Group, TK Group, Bangladesh Edible Oil Ltd. and Shun Shing Edible Oil Ltd. are playing important role in the market for meeting the demand of edible oil having different brand name Teer. Fresh, Pusti, Rupchada, Meizan, Fortune and Veola respectively.



VAT is a consumption tax placed on a product whenever value is added at each stage of the supply chain, from production to the point of sale. VAT is paid by importer, producer, wholesaler and retailer fractionally and ultimately whole of the VAT amount is bored by the consumer. An amount equal to the tax fraction of the market price is the quantity of VAT deposited to the Government by producer, wholesaler and retailer. This is followed in standard trade system. However, traders face difficulties in calculating the amount, leading to complexities in realizing VAT from them.



Refineries have to pay 15% VAT and 5% advance tax in importing crude oil since July 2020. In addition, traders have to pay five percent VAT at both trading and distribution stages. Traders who sell goods after purchasing from local sources can remain either in the standard trade VAT system or in the 5% trade VAT system as per their choice. The compliant traders like to adopt standard VAT system. Because in standard VAT system, compliance cost is a bit higher but VAT burden is lesser.



Refineries used to pay the VAT on truncated 66.67% value of imported crude oil. VAT was calculated on tariff value of Taka 4110/= per MT in case of soybean oil and in case of palm oil Taka 3700/= per MT in production. Consequently, cost for refining crude decreases and thereby price of edible oil was in control. Besides, since the fiscal year 2013-14 importers crude oil pay altogether Tk.15000/= per MT at import stage rather than three stages, which was effective until June 2019.



In order to introduce standard VAT system, Government enacted "The Value Added Tax and Supplementary Duty Act, 2012" from July 2019 by which truncated value and tariff value system is withdrawn and introduce advance tax in accordance with section 31 of the law. The advance tax is imposed to ensure revenue collection from all importers. They will be able to adjust the advance tax with his or her payable VAT by filling the monthly VAT return.



Price of refined edible oil is determined based on international price of crude soybean and palm oil. The increase in international price increases the domestic price of the edible oil. But it is not justifies to determine the price of edible oil in domestic market by current international price due to the import of crude take time. Therefore, it is needed to calculate the base price of crude rather than current international price of crude oil by LC, in-bond and ex-bond price.



This can be obtained from Bangladesh Bank and Customs House. On the other hand, Supply Order (SO) system was introduced instead of Delivery Order (DO) system through issuing SRO entitled "Essential Commodities Marketing and Employment of Distributor Order 2011" by the Government. Duration of SO is maximum 15 days where as in case of DO it had no time limit. Consequently, supply had to be hampered in the market and increases the price. Therefore, monitor is essential to apply SO.



While refining cost incurred on importing crude oil like radiation charge, mooring-survey-port charge, landing charge, terminal rent, tankers freight etc. and bank interest, selling, administration cost as well. For example, if current international price of crude soybean oil taka 79,800 per MT is taken as base for calculating the edible oil price, then ex-factory price becomes taka 1,07,480 per MT and VAT will be taka 16,122. Thus total price would be taka 1,23,602 per MT. Therefore, wholesale and retail sale price of per MT edible oil would be TK. 1,28,583 and TK. 1,32,467 respectively with VAT.



VAT can be calculated by fraction 15/100+15. From this, taka 122/= per litre edible oil is calculated. It may be noted here that the new act introduces input-output co-efficient in place of price declaration, which is required to preserve by producer and traders. Under this condition, wholesaler and retailers net VAT burden stands at 1% whereas if 5% VAT is paid without taking input VAT rebate then ultimate VAT burden becomes higher.



In order to protect consumer and producer, there has been provision of rebate rate, truncated base and tariff value in VAT Act 1991. These provisions create a number of rates which hinders the input tax credit mechanism and consequently have been withdrawn in the new VAT Act 2012 implemented since July 2019.



Agriculture and industry is interdependent to each other. In order to increase the production of edible oil domestically, effort should be taken to increase the production of oil seeds and ensure the availability of rice bran. These can reduce the dependency on importing crude soybean and palm oil and thereby reduces the demand of foreign exchange. Production of oil seed and increasing the rice production may be considered as agricultural goods and produced edible oil as industrial goods.



The writer is a former member, Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission



















